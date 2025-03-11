Early Spring Scouting Update – Arizona

The Ides of March are nearly upon us, and so too are the eyes of amateur scouts across the country, with both college and high school baseball now in full swing.

This year’s draft figures to be full of intrigue with no clear 1-1 candidate at time of publication and a more fast-paced format with the event being condensed to two days as opposed to the three as it has been in previous years.

Being based in Phoenix thankfully affords me outstanding access to some of the best collegiate, high school and professional baseball on a routine basis. While there are still plenty of players left to see on my own draft target list, here are my thoughts to date based on my initial spring live looks – broken down by high school and college prospects.

High School

Slater de Brun, OF, Summit HS (OR)

The Pacific Northwest has seemingly been the world’s leading exporter of compact, undersized left-handed outfield bats (i.e. Corbin Carroll and Slade Caldwell) in recent years, and Bend, OR native Salter de Brun is the latest to fit that mold.