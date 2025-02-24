Week Two College Baseball News and Notes

#19 NC State struggles its way through the weekend: It’s not the weekend you want if you are the Wolfpack. They are headed down to Jacksonville, Florida, for the Jax College Baseball Classic, and they are probably excited to leave. The Wolfpack faced Ohio State, Alabama, and Coastal Carolina and was swept for the entire weekend, scoring only five runs over the three games.

On Friday, Ohio State got a quick 3-0 lead in the second thanks to a throwing error. They came back to tie it in the bottom of the third, but that would end the scoring for NC State, who would lose 8-3. On Saturday, they got blanked 4-0 by Alabama thanks to a stellar performance from Riley Quick and the Crimson Tide bullpen.



Sunday wasn’t much better as they dropped that game 10-3 to Coastal Carolina. It’s still early in the season, and NC State will have plenty of opportunities to bounce back, but this performance will likely bounce them from the top 25.

Omaha-Nebraska takes down the #4 LSU: This was just a good pitching performance by Omaha-Nebraska. Down 5-0, the Tigers were held at zero runs until the top of the 9th when they started a rally against Oliver Mabee.

Daniel Dickinson started the scoring with a two-RBI double, which was followed by Jared Jones’s single to score another. Josh Pearson eventually hit a sac fly to make it 5-4, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Mavericks. It’s not too much of a concern as LSU handled Omaha-Nebraska fairly well the rest of the series, winning game one 4-2 and game three 12-1.

Midweek Upsets to Note

The saying always went that you don’t emphasize midweek wins and losses, but regardless, it’s always interesting to see what teams can pull off some victories. Five ranked teams found themselves in the loss column against unranked opponents.

UNC Greensboro shut out #17 Wake Forest

Liberty beats #19 NC State

Cornell beats #10 Duke

UT Rio Grande Valley ten-run rules #21 Dallas Baptist

Texas State takes down #23 Oklahoma State

Other News

Jamie Arnold was absolutely electric yet again: To no one’s surprise, Florida State’s Jamie Arnold dominated their opponent in his second start of the season. He threw five innings while striking out eight and giving up just two hits with no runs. He brings his total to 10 innings, 16 strikeouts, three hits, and no walks while giving up no runs thus far.