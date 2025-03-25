College Baseball Week 6 Roundup

Conference play is underway, updates to the Top 25 and MLB draft prospect rankings, and much more in this week's college baseball roundup.

MLB Draft candidate Dean Curley of the Tennessee Volunteers fields a ground ball during pre-game warm-ups before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.
OMAHA, NE - JUNE 23: Dean Curley #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers fields a ground ball during pre-game warm-ups before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on June 23, 2024 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
  • College Player and Pitcher of the Week
  • New Updated Top 25
  • Top 25 Weekend News and Notes
  • MLB Draft Spotlight Player
  • Other Top MLB Draft Performers
  • What’s Ahead

College Player and Pitcher of the Week

Player of the WeekUTL Eli Putnam, Davidson

  • Stats: 13-for-17, 2 2B, 5 HR, 14 RBI

Pitcher of the Week – RHP Micah Bucknam, Dallas Baptist 

  • Stats: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 14 K

Top 25 Update

Who’s In?

  • #19 Auburn Tigers
  • #20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • #24 UC Irvine Anteaters

Who’s Out?

  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • UCSB Gauchos
  • Virginia Cavaliers

Top 25 Weekend News and Notes

Tennessee stays red-hot and takes series against a very good Alabama team

Tennessee faced their first true road test this past weekend, walking out of Tuscaloosa with another dominant series win.  

After losing the series opener on Friday, the Volunteers wasted no time scoring early in game two.  Tennessee jumped out to an early lead, scoring five runs in the first two innings, with outfielder Hunter Ensley delivering an RBI knock in both frames.  

As Alabama rallied and got two quick strikeouts in the eighth inning, Tennessee responded with four clutch runs to ice the game. Third baseman Dean Curley hit a clutch two-run home run followed by a two-run single by pinch hitter Dalton Bargo.

The Tide’s offense never rolled over and got within striking distance in the ninth inning, but Tanner Franklin finished the game with a huge strikeout with Tennessee securing a 10-7 win.

In the rubber match, Tennessee never let off the gas.  The Volunteer offense collected fifteen hits, with seven being extra-base knocks. Once again, both Dean Curley and Hunter Ensley were outstanding, with Curley collecting three hits and Ensley driving in three runs.

Freshman righty Tegan Kuhns was nails against Alabama, allowing one hit and punching out five in 4.1 innings. In total, Tennessee’s staff allowed only six hits and three walks on Sunday.

This series win holds Tennessee at 22-2 with a 5-1 record in SEC play, as they continue their conference road trip next weekend against Paul Mainieri and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Traveling Blue Devils sweep #21 Virginia:

After being swept by Stanford last weekend, Duke bounced back in a LOUD way by sweeping Virginia on the road.

Recapping game one, Ben Miller helped Duke draw first blood by mashing a three-run home run and capped off his night with four RBIs. Catcher Macon Winslow and outfielder Ben Rounds each recorded two hits and drove in two runs, helping extend Duke’s lead and secure a 9-5 Friday night victory.

In the Saturday matchup, Duke’s scoring did not slow down as they routed Virginia in a 13-2 seven-inning win. Macon Winslow stayed hot, collecting both a double and a home run while driving in three runs. 

First baseman Jake Hyde had a huge day with four hits and four RBIs, while outfielder AJ Gracia contributed with two hits and two RBIs as well.

On the mound in game two, the Blue Devils’ pitching staff held Virginia’s potent lineup to only four hits. Lefthander Andrew Healy delivered an outstanding start, pitching five innings of one-run ball allowing no walks with five punchouts.

As for the Sunday slate, Duke’s offense continued to dominate with a 13-6 victory and earning a series sweep. Ben Miller had another monster day, going 3-6 with a double and driving in four. 

Tyler Albright, Wallace Clark, and Macon Winslow each drove in three runs, as Duke’s offense totaled five doubles and 12 hits.

Though getting off to a shaky start and allowing 20 baserunners, the Blue Devils’ pitching staff was dominant in the late innings.  

Reid Easterly came in to pitch in the fifth inning and tossed 2.1 innings with no walks, keeping the ball on the ground and getting the offense back in the dugout. Fellow left-hander James Tallon followed to close out the game, tossing two innings and allowing just one run to help get Duke back on track in conference play.

Cal dominates #15 Stanford and gets the series win

The California Golden Bears secured a significant series victory over the Stanford Cardinal, marked by decisive offensive and pitching performances. 

In the series opener, Cal dominated with a 13-3 run-rule win in seven innings. The Golden Bears’ offense erupted early, establishing a commanding lead that the Cardinal could not overcome.

Starting pitcher Ian Turkington delivered an outstanding performance, limiting Stanford’s lineup and earning the win.

The following day, Cal clinched the series with a 13-4 victory over the Cardinal. The Golden Bears’ bats remained hot, consistently driving in runs throughout the game. Pitcher Joseph Eddy contributed significantly on the mound, containing Stanford’s hitters and securing the win. 

This series win improved Cal’s season record to 13-10 and evened their conference play at 5-4. 

#18 Vanderbilt bounces back to sweep Texas A&M

Vanderbilt opened its series against Texas A&M with a 5-3 win behind strong pitching and timely offense. 

Sophomore Connor Fennell made his first career start and overcame a shaky first inning to strike out eight in 3.2 innings, including six straight punchouts. 

Jacob Humphrey’s three-run homer in the third gave the Commodores the lead, and Braden Holcomb fueled the offense with a three-hit night. Sawyer Hawks shut the door with four dominant innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out six. 

On Saturday, Vanderbilt clinched the series over Texas A&M with a 3-1 win behind a dominant performance from JD Thompson, who struck out 10 and allowed just one run on five hits over 6.1 innings. 

Vanderbilt completed the sweep of Texas A&M with a dramatic 8-5 comeback win on Sunday, powered by a six-run seventh inning. 

RJ Austin delivered the go-ahead two-run single, and Riley Nelson blew the game open with a three-run homer as the Commodores erased a one-run deficit. Brodie Johnston added a two-run shot earlier in the game and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

The bullpen once again delivered, combining for 8 of Vandy’s 17 strikeouts on the day—bringing the series total to an impressive 49 punchouts. Alex Kranzler picked up the win with two scoreless frames, and Tommy O’Rourke closed things out to earn his first save. 

The sweep improved Vanderbilt to 15-0 at home and 4-2 in SEC play, as the Commodores continue to roll through the early part of conference action.

#5 Georgia shocks and sweeps series against #6 Florida

Nobody is swinging the bat better than the Georgia Bulldogs so far in the season. Georgia controlled every aspect of the series and delivered perhaps the stat of the weekend: they hit as many home runs as Florida scored total runs (13).

In game one, it was a boxing match of both teams trading punches. Down to their last two outs in the ninth inning, Georgia slugger Ryland Zaborowski hit a clutch go-ahead two-run home run to put the Bulldogs in the lead and secure the 8-7 victory.

From Saturday on, Georgia outscored the Florida Gators 32-6. Their offense exploded in game two, racking up nine extra-base hits as part of a 16-hit performance, while also reaching base 10 more times through walks and hit-by-pitches.  

Starter Brian Curley didn’t miss a beat transitioning from the bullpen, pitching five scoreless innings of two-hit ball against a rigorous Gator lineup.

As for game three, the Bulldogs were again too much to handle for Florida in a seven-inning mercy rule. Offensive standouts Christian Adams and Ryland Zaborowski combined for eight RBIs, three home runs, and two doubles.  

Georgia’s starting pitcher Leighton Finley had a very nice bounceback outing. Finley delivered a quality five-inning start, allowing just two hits and one earned run throwing only 67 pitches.

It’s becoming more clear that there aren’t many, if any, holes in this ridiculous Georgia lineup. Through the first two conference weekends, the Bulldogs lead the SEC in hits, runs, and home runs. 

Once Georgia’s pitching finds consistency, it sparks a conversation about whether they should be considered the top program in college baseball.

Midweek Upsets to Note

My goodness, was it the week of midweek upsets. Ranked teams struggled against their midweek opponents, including #1 Tennessee, Florida State, and so many others. Here are the big upsets of the week:

  • Liberty beats #14 Wake Forest 11-8
  • East Tennessee State shocks #1 Tennessee 7-6
  • Mercer beats #4 Florida State 9-3
  • TCU beats #20 Dallas Baptist 8-5
  • UTSA takes down #8 Texas 
  • UConn shocks North Carolina

News and Notes 

New head coach David Pierce secures his first win with Rice

In David Pierce’s debut series as head coach, Rice baseball secured their first American Athletic Conference win but lost the series 2-1 to Florida Atlantic.

After a 9-3 defeat on Friday, the Owls bounced back on Saturday with a 3-1 victory, highlighted by JD McCracken’s six innings of one-run pitching and Hiram Bocachica’s three RBIs. Sunday’s game saw Rice take an early lead, but FAU’s late three-run homer secured a 6-4 win, clinching the series.

Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves? 

2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week

RHP Micah Bucknam, Dallas Baptist

Season Stats: 5 G, 28.1 IP, 15 ER, 10 BB, 35 K, 4.76 ERA

After two years at LSU, Bucknam transferred to Dallas Baptist and had an impressive fall, earning the Friday night role to open the season. He profiles similarly to Daniel Eagen from last year. 

While his fastball isn’t his best pitch—showing average shape with some run—it holds mid-90s velocity well and has touched 97. His real strength lies in his breaking stuff.

He’s got two swing-and-miss pitches: a mid-80s slider with high spin, sharp late bite, and firm shape, and a low-80s curveball with more depth and sweep. Both have whiff rates over 45%, with the slider generating tons of chases. 

He’s also shown a firmer changeup in the upper 80s with some fading action. The command and pitchability are there, even if the fastball results haven’t totally followed. Still, Bucknam’s been turning heads and looks like a legit starting option moving forward.

Other Top MLB Draft Performers 

PitcherStats
LHP Pico Kohn, Mississippi State6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K
RHP Aidan Haugh, North Carolina7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K
LHP Dominic Fritton, NC State7.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 13 K
RHP Blake Gillespie, Charlotte8 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 13 K
RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
LHP Cade Obermueller, Iowa6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K
LHP Joey Volini, Florida State7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
RHP Aiven Cabral, Northeastern7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K
RHP Aidan Knaak, Clemson6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K
LHP JD Thompson, Vanderbilt6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K
LHP Ben Jacobs, Arizona State4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 BB, 8 K
RHP James Ellwanger, Dallas Baptist4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K
RHP Brennan Stuprich, Southeastern Louisiana7.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 K
RHP Brian Curley, Georgia5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K
HitterStats
SS Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech7-for-18, 3B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, SB
OF Sam Tackett, Virginia Tech5-for-8, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, SB
C Ike Irish, Auburn7-for-14, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI
1B Ryland Zaborowski, Geogia7-for-12, 3 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 
SS Alex Lodise, Florida State8-for-17, 2 HR, 7 RBI, BB, SB
OF Jace Laviolette, Texas A&M8-for-16, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, SB
OF Isaac Humphrey, Ole Miss7-for-18, 2 2B, 4 HR, 13 RBI
INF Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati7-for-12, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
OF Hunter Ensley, Tennessee11-for-20, 3 2B, 9 RBI, BB, 3 SB
1B Jared Jones, LSU10-for-20, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI, SB
SS Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas10-for-22, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 9 RBI, 2 BB
3B Colby Shelton, Florida8-for-19, 3 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 4 BB

Just Released: New Interviews, Reports, & Rankings

Interviews

Articles

What’s Ahead

Upcoming Games & Draft Watch

  • Catch our upcoming interview with Georgia RHP Kolten Smith! 
  • Midweeks
    • Coastal Carolina vs. Clemson (Tuesday)
    • Florida vs. Florida State (Tuesday)
  • Weekend Series
    • #18 Stanford vs. Virginia (Thursday – Saturday)
    • Mississippi State vs. #4 LSU (Thursday – Saturday)
    • #15 Florida vs. #22 Ole Miss (Thursday – Saturday)
    • #1 Tennessee vs. South Carolina (Friday – Sunday)
    • #8 Clemson vs. #20 Georgia Tech (Friday – Sunday)
    • #19 Auburn vs. #3 Georgia (Friday – Sunday)
    • #12 Oklahoma vs. #11 Alabama (Friday – Sunday)
    • #2 Arkansas vs. #16 Vanderbilt (Friday – Sunday)

