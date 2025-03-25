College Baseball Week 6 Roundup

As Alabama rallied and got two quick strikeouts in the eighth inning, Tennessee responded with four clutch runs to ice the game. Third baseman Dean Curley hit a clutch two-run home run followed by a two-run single by pinch hitter Dalton Bargo.

The Tide’s offense never rolled over and got within striking distance in the ninth inning, but Tanner Franklin finished the game with a huge strikeout with Tennessee securing a 10-7 win.

In the rubber match, Tennessee never let off the gas. The Volunteer offense collected fifteen hits, with seven being extra-base knocks. Once again, both Dean Curley and Hunter Ensley were outstanding, with Curley collecting three hits and Ensley driving in three runs.

Freshman righty Tegan Kuhns was nails against Alabama, allowing one hit and punching out five in 4.1 innings. In total, Tennessee’s staff allowed only six hits and three walks on Sunday.

This series win holds Tennessee at 22-2 with a 5-1 record in SEC play, as they continue their conference road trip next weekend against Paul Mainieri and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Traveling Blue Devils sweep #21 Virginia:

After being swept by Stanford last weekend, Duke bounced back in a LOUD way by sweeping Virginia on the road.