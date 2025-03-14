2025 Early Golden Spikes Watchlist

Not only has Doyle put up video game numbers to this point in the season, but playing on a team that has clear aspirations of another Omaha run and potential for back-to-back national championships helps his case when it comes down to voters.

While he most likely won’t pitch to a sub-one ERA over the course of the SEC gauntlet, if he can get close to matching, or even beat Paul Skenes’ 2023 campaign, Doyle has a legitimate shot to take home the Golden Spikes. For what it’s worth, as we stand today, he is on pace to nearly match Skenes in innings pitched and strikeouts, so it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

Tennessee will open conference play with the #6 Florida Gators, and it will be a great test for Doyle to see how he’ll stack up against SEC competition through the season.

Justin Lebron, SS – Alabama

While Justin Lebron doesn’t follow the recent trend we’ve seen in college baseball where most of the Golden Spikes winners are draft-eligible, it would be wrong of me not to include college baseball’s home run leader.

Bouncing off a huge freshman campaign in 2024, Lebron appears to have made the next leap and is already being talked about as a potential 1.01 in 2026 if he stays on his current trajectory. Slashing .380/.489/.944 with a nation-leading 11 home runs and 43 RBIs, Lebron is just one home run shy of his 2024 total and has already surpassed his RBI total from a year ago.

The uptick in power and production has been massive, but the biggest green flag I’ve seen to this point is his near one-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio, sitting at 14 strikeouts to 13 walks so far.