Fantasy Baseball 2025: Starting Pitcher Sleepers

Nick Martinez Was Quietly Excellent in 2024 – #328

When it comes to strategy itself, I will always be the type of fantasy manager to wait when it comes to arms.

I believe every team should have a couple of aces. As for the rest of the rotation, that’s up to your judgment and confidence in certain hurlers. One of those guys who will be rounding out my rotations in 2025 is Mr. Nick Martinez.

Once a swingman with San Diego, Martinez had one of the quietest performances across MLB last season. He ate up 142.1 innings while putting up a 1.03 WHIP and 3.10 ERA (In GABP?!). And sure, the numbers are great. But are they real and will he be able to repeat the performance? Well, a 3.21 FIP along with strong metrics under the hood support his 2024 showing.

Martinez simply didn’t issue free passes while giving up very little hard contact. And anytime a pitcher can spot the corners without putting men on base, it typically equals a recipe for success.

He may not have the greatest velocity, and I’d like to see some more balls on the ground, yet I’m confident in Martinez repeating his success. More importantly, I’ll take that chance on him day in and day out at an ADP of 328th off the board.

Draft and Stash Bubba Chandler – #309

The next Paul Skenes? Maybe. Probably not, but anything is possible, right? Bubba Chandler does have numbers compared to Skenes in their time at Triple-A Indianapolis!