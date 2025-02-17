Fantasy Baseball 2025: Catcher Sleepers

When it comes to fantasy baseball, and fantasy sports in general, everyone is always trying to find the next potential star player who nobody else is aware of. It’s a fair goal. Fantasy managers will try to find value wherever they can.

I will be providing as many draft tips as possible now that we’ve hit February, and getting started with sleepers is a phenomenal way to do so. My definition of ‘sleeper’ refers to players being taken outside the top 180 NFBC rankings. This means guys to focus on after the 15th round of a 12-team format.

Not everyone knows their names. That will soon change. Let’s take a look at these silent advantage catchers!

Don’t Give Up On Patrick Bailey’s Bat – #300

Out of everyone on this list, I might be drafting the most shares of Patrick Bailey.