Fantasy Baseball 2025: First Base Sleepers

Not many people know these names. That will soon change. Let’s take a look at these silent advantages!

Don’t Underestimate Jonathan Aranda – #343

Believe me, I understand why you’d raise your eyebrow at this one. Aranda has seen time with Tampa Bay in each of the past three seasons with little to show for it. Some of you might be getting a bit impatient with Aranda. I’m here to remind you he’s only 26 years old and hasn’t played more than 44 games in a season.

Aranda has the ability to play all around the diamond, which makes it easy for manager Kevin Cash to implement him into the lineup more so than other players. If we get 120 games out of Aranda, the year-end totals are sure to be interesting.

Even though there has been little in the way of actual statistical production so far, the Statcast metrics point in a positive direction. He did not qualify against other major leaguers because of the low amount of games he played, but what we saw in his short time last year was encouraging.

If qualified, Aranda would’ve put himself in the 91st percentile for exit velocity while producing an xwOBA of .362 and an xSLG of .518. He did not chase often and took his walks when he needed to do so.

One thing that strikes me about Aranda is that he lets the game come to him, not forcing mistakes or getting too eager at the plate. This characteristic is often hard to come by with young players, something which could be a byproduct of the intelligent Rays analytics department.