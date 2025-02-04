Purchasing Prospects: Pitchers to Target Ahead of Spring Training

Tink Hence – RHP – St. Louis Cardinals

If you’ve been holding Tink Hence 2020 Bowman Draft autos then kudos to you. His PSA 10s are down about 15% over the past 12 months according to cardladder.com, but there is a lot of positives here. His entry point of around $75 for said graded base auto is palatable for a majority of collectors.

Hence had a really solid 2024 campaign ending his Double-A season with a 2.71 ERA while increasing his strikeouts and lowering his WHIP.

Now there is a logjam in the Cardinals rotation, but most of the arms are 30+ years of age, so we could see a fire sale coupled with a youth movement. Hence may not be a part of that in 2025, but the spike is coming at some point this season so you’ll have an exit strategy.

Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers

The 6’7″ fireballer has been a favorite of collectors and this might be the last chance to buy low before Milwaukee calls up the #79 prospect in our Top 100. His 2022 Bowman Draft base auto PSA 10 fluctuated between $55 and $125 at various points in the summer of 2024 but that can be attributed to a low pop count of just 37 PSA 10s out there.

The jury is still out on if the Brewers will use Misiorowski as a starter or a reliever. He does look like a right-handed Josh Hader so the bullpen could be his future. Regardless of where he initially impacts this roster, there should be enough buzz to generate a healthy market spike.

Trey Yesavage – RHP – Toronto Blue Jays

The next two guys both come from 2024 Bowman Draft and at the moment of this being written neither have any autos graded by PSA given their current turnaround times. Yesavage was Toronto’s 1st rounder in last summer’s draft and has the potential to be one of the first players from that class to reach the majors.