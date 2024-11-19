Fantasy Baseball 2025: Starting Pitcher Rankings

11. Framber Valdez

Few guys have shown the ability to stay as consistent on the bump as Valdez. It was surprising to see him slip up a little at the beginning of 2024. However, once he was including the curveball more, he was nearly unstoppable.

Valdez finished the year with a 2.91 ERA and is one of the few guys in the league who can eat innings in a way that allows him to throw around 200 per season. I love the stability and trust him to perform when I need him most.

10. Spencer Strider

Going into 2023, you may recall a big debate: deGrom or Strider? That was put to rest after deGrom’s UCL tear. But still, there’s a reason we were having such an argument.

Strider doesn’t have a hefty arsenal, he simply overpowers batters to the point of exhaustion. He will not be ready for the opening of 2025, leaving a huge question mark in terms of his availability. Once he is back, however, give me his ratios all day, especially with such a strong Atlanta offense.

9. Jacob deGrom

I guess we are going to find out if deGrom still has the ability to be the best in the game. The stuff is nasty, no question about it. And I really like how Texas managed his reintroduction to the league late in 2024.

Everything under the hood looked solid, and his price will probably go up the more we see him perform in spring training. Until then, cash in on his ADP discount.