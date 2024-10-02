Does Michael King’s Padres Surge Prove the Juan Soto Trade Is a Win-Win?

The San Diego Padres began the 2024 season with pockets nearly $100 million lighter after an offseason of various decisions revolved around shedding payroll.

And the most noticeable move made by A.J. Preller and his staff was sending league superstar Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in early December.

Any team that gets a player of Soto’s caliber is already poised to lean towards the winning side of the deal, and Soto did not disappoint in his first year in the Bronx posting a career high 8.1 fWAR and 41 homers, as per FanGraphs, and help lead the Yankees back to the postseason with the best record in the American League.

The Padres definitely landed a solid return though, featuring young promising arms in Drew Thorpe and Jhony Brito alongside Michael King, who put together an impressive 3.9 fWAR in a combination of starts and relief appearances for New York in 2023.