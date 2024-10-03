Who Was Better in 2024: Tarik Skubal or Chris Sale?

Sale essentially swept the board for all major pitching statistics, staying healthy up until the final day of the season. His 29 starts were the most he has made in a season since 2017, allowing him to throw the innings needed to accumulate the numbers that have made him the NL Cy Young frontrunner.

Braves manager, Brian Snitker, told reporters he does not expect Chris Sale to be available in the Wild Card round after he was scratched today with back spasms.



A crushing loss for the Braves. pic.twitter.com/5Rqq7UO6J8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 30, 2024

This is a true return to the absolute dominance of his 2016-18 seasons, and one could make the case that this was his best season ever. Never before has Sale won the pitching Triple Crown, leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.

Sale’s case for Cy Young is absolutely rock-solid, as he dominated old-school counting statistics, like wins, and has the underlying metrics, like ERA+ and FIP, to validate his success.

How did Sale find such success? The answer is different than it would have been just a few years ago. His pitching run value of 34, which ranked in the 100th percentile, was thanks not to a dominant fastball but instead to his breaking and offspeed pitches, which ranked in the 100th and 97th percentile, respectively, in terms of run value.

Hitters batted just .159 off his changeup and .171 against his slider, making them two of the most effective pitches from a starter in all of baseball.

His underlying metrics were outstanding, as he finished in the top 10% of baseball or better in terms of xERA, average exit velocity, chase percentage, strikeout percentage, xSLG, WOBA, and hard-hit percentage.