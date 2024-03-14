Five Starting Pitchers to Target in the Late Rounds

A dream home debut for our #91 overall prospect Kyle Harrison at Oracle Park!



6.1 IP 3 H 0 R 2 BB 11 K and 1 massive standing ovation 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RxAgrcbmxY — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 29, 2023

Kenta Maeda, Detroit Tigers – ADP: 256

Maeda missed all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. He made it back for the start of the 2023 season, and though he had solid results early on, the veteran was clearly not at 100% just yet. He had a disastrous start on April 26, after which the Twins shut him down for nearly two months. That time off helped, as Maeda was ready to roll when he returned to the mound on June 23.

Over his final 17 outings (16 starts) of the 2023 regular season, Maeda worked to a solid 3.36 ERA and 1.09 WHIP while racking up strikeouts at an excellent 29% clip. That represents a return to peak form for the righty. However, he is entering his age-36 season. That’s one reason for his lower draft stock, along with his not being too far removed from a significant injury.

Still, the Tigers appear ready to take a step forward in the AL Central, and they will be relying on Maeda to help stabilize the rotation. He can do just that for fantasy managers as well.

Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals – ADP: 276

Speaking of time on the shelf, Wacha spends some pretty much every year. He has managed just 127.1 and 134.1 innings over the last two seasons, respectively. At the same time, his results on the mound are difficult to argue with.

Between his time in Boston in 2022 and San Diego last year, Wacha has won 25 games while posting an outstanding 3.27 ERA and 1.14 WHIP and limiting the opposition to a .227 AVG. He’s not often thought of as a strikeout pitcher, but the 32-year-old righty is not a lost cause in the category either, punching out 22.4% last year.

Now in KC, where he’ll be counted on to help lead a young club, Wacha brings almost no risk at his draft status.