Which Infielders Have the Best Value in Fantasy Drafts for 2024?
With fantasy baseball drafts around the corner, here are some infielders to target that will give you the most value based on their ADP
In order to be successful in fantasy baseball leagues, finding the best draft values on a position-by-position basis is vital. Here are some suggested options to target on the infield.
Great value can be found at every position and any juncture of fantasy baseball drafts. Sometimes, the best bargains come in the second or even third round on players with first-round upside. In other instances, a player with huge potential drops outside even the top-200 picks for any number of particular reasons. Well-prepared drafters will be ready to pounce on those opportunities and all others that come in between.
The list below provides one player to target at all four infield spots given their current ADP around the fantasy-baseball landscape.
*** ADP based on FantasyPros Consensus Rankings at time of writing
First Base
Yandy Diaz – Tampa Bay Rays – ADP: 104
Diaz was an All-Star for the first time in 2023, He also won his first batting title and Silver Slugger Award. The 32-year-old set new career highs almost across the board with a .932 OPS, 22 homers, 78 RBI, and 95 runs scored across 600 plate appearances. Coming off a season like that, one would think that he would at least crack the top 100 overall picks.
In many standard-depth drafts, Diaz is still available even into the 10th or 11th round. A lead-off man who combines selectivity with a ton of contact, and hard contact at that (93.4 mph EV, 54.0 HardHit% in 2023), he presents a great buying opportunity.
Honorable Mention: Rhys Hoskins (MIL) ADP: 181, Anthony Rizzo (NYY) ADP: 265
Second Base
Ketel Marte – Arizona Diamondbacks – ADP: 98
Granted, Marte has not exactly been reliable when it comes to health. Though, when he does stay healthy, as he did in 2023, the results are usually strong. The now 30-year-old switch-hitter got it done across a new career-high 650 plate appearances last year, hammering his way to an .844 OPS with 25 long balls, 82 RBI, and 94 runs scored. All of those marks ranked among the top five at second base. He even added eight steals in 10 attempts.
Like Diaz above, Marte is regularly landing outside the top 100 picks right now. Take the gamble on him remaining healthy and putting up strong numbers behind Corbin Carroll at the top of the Arizona batting order.
Honorable Mentions: Gleyber Torres (NYY) ADP: 88, Edouard Julien (MIN) ADP: 223
Third Base
Ke’Bryan Hayes – Pittsburgh Pirates – ADP: 184
With Hayes, the “post-hype” label fits. There was plenty of excitement surrounding the young third baseman a couple of years ago, but after another slow start last season, the patience of many had run out. Through May, Hayes was lugging around an ugly .221/.273/.348 slash line with just two homers over 220 plate appearances. There was evidence to suggest that Hayes dealt with more than his share of terrible luck up to that point, as he had just a .261 BABIP despite a 47.3 HardHit% and 83.9 Contact% (94.4 Z-Contact%).
Beginning June, Hayes got red hot at the plate, as the solid underlying metrics finally turned into production. He did miss significant time with a back injury, but, in 305 plate appearances from June 2 forward, Hayes hit .307 with an .862 OPS, 13 home runs, and 42 RBI. A more aggressive approach delivered results in 2023 and should continue to do so in 2024.
Honorable Mentions: Jose Ramirez (CLE) ADP: 14. Noelvi Marte (CIN) ADP: 190
Shortstop
Trea Turner – Philadelphia Phillies – ADP: 17
Okay, so Turner is probably not one many drafters think of when it comes to great value. This year, however, the typical top-five pick is dropping back to the end of the first or even the beginning of the second round with regularity. That makes Turner a notable bargain. Yes, he did endure an extended, uncharacteristic slump during his first year in Philadelphia, but his numbers down the stretch returned to being MVP caliber.
Over his final 47 regular-season games, Turner hit .339 with a ridiculous 1.069 OPS, 31 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 42 runs, and nine steals. Those marks were supported by a 46.5 HardHit% and 13.5 Barrel%. He also managed to cut his strikeout rate by 8.0% compared to the prior few months. It seems obvious that Turner was pressing to please the Philly fanatics during the Dog Days of last summer before finally settling in at the dish.
Honorable Mentions: Bo Bichette (TOR) ADP: 39, J.P. Crawford (SEA) ADP: 231