Which Infielders Have the Best Value in Fantasy Drafts for 2024?

First Base

Yandy Diaz – Tampa Bay Rays – ADP: 104

Diaz was an All-Star for the first time in 2023, He also won his first batting title and Silver Slugger Award. The 32-year-old set new career highs almost across the board with a .932 OPS, 22 homers, 78 RBI, and 95 runs scored across 600 plate appearances. Coming off a season like that, one would think that he would at least crack the top 100 overall picks.

In many standard-depth drafts, Diaz is still available even into the 10th or 11th round. A lead-off man who combines selectivity with a ton of contact, and hard contact at that (93.4 mph EV, 54.0 HardHit% in 2023), he presents a great buying opportunity.

Honorable Mention: Rhys Hoskins (MIL) ADP: 181, Anthony Rizzo (NYY) ADP: 265

For further a breakdown on some of the other top first basemen to target in your fantasy drafts, check out the break down of Triston Casas, Bryce Harper and Spencer Torkelson from our Just Fantasy Baseball Podcast.

Second Base

Ketel Marte – Arizona Diamondbacks – ADP: 98

Granted, Marte has not exactly been reliable when it comes to health. Though, when he does stay healthy, as he did in 2023, the results are usually strong. The now 30-year-old switch-hitter got it done across a new career-high 650 plate appearances last year, hammering his way to an .844 OPS with 25 long balls, 82 RBI, and 94 runs scored. All of those marks ranked among the top five at second base. He even added eight steals in 10 attempts.

Like Diaz above, Marte is regularly landing outside the top 100 picks right now. Take the gamble on him remaining healthy and putting up strong numbers behind Corbin Carroll at the top of the Arizona batting order.