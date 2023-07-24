Four Fantasy Hitters To Target This Week – 07/24

The former first overall pick made his debut a little more than a month ago and has really settled in at the big league level. Since July 1, he’s rocking a strikeout rate of 12%, a walk rate of 15% and is hitting the ball plenty hard, which makes me believe his .286 average and 130 wRC+ are sustainable going forward.

Davis is playing outfield every day, but he has catcher eligibility, so you don’t have to worry about his bat being out of the lineup. He’s an add in 10-team leagues and below.

The first player EVER to hit TWO Home runs off Shohei Ohtani is……..Henry Davis. pic.twitter.com/SLCrBvhaW6 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 22, 2023

Edouard Julien – Minnesota Twins – 2B

Yahoo ownership: 41%

It’s not every day you’re able to pick up a second basemen hitting .310 with nine home runs in 51 games that also is hitting leadoff or second in the lineup.

Julien has a unique profile, as he’s striking out more than 30% of the time, but he’s been able to overcome that with an elite contact profile. His expected wOBA on contact is .460, which not only ranks in the 90th percentile but also compares to players like Max Muncy, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Riley Greene. He’s been able to sustain high batting averages in the minor leagues as well.

If you missed out on Nolan Gorman, Edouard Julien is the guy to grab.