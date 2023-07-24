Four Fantasy Hitters To Target This Week – 07/24
A former first overall pick and a rehabbing star highlight this week's list of hitters to target for fantasy baseball.
Triston Casas – Boston Red Sox – 1B
Yahoo ownership: 25%
If you’re a listener of Just Fantasy Baseball, you know I’ve been pushing people to buy into Casas all season, and now he’s starting to explode. He hit two home runs against the Mets on Saturday, and since June 1, he ranks ninth in baseball in wRC+.
His profile is very similar to that of another highly-ranked first baseman, Matt Olson. The only drawback to owning Casas has been his lack of playing time against lefties, but he’s still produced a .761 OPS against southpaws this year, so he should get more opportunities against lefties eventually.
Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates – C/OF
Yahoo ownership: 55%
The former first overall pick made his debut a little more than a month ago and has really settled in at the big league level. Since July 1, he’s rocking a strikeout rate of 12%, a walk rate of 15% and is hitting the ball plenty hard, which makes me believe his .286 average and 130 wRC+ are sustainable going forward.
Davis is playing outfield every day, but he has catcher eligibility, so you don’t have to worry about his bat being out of the lineup. He’s an add in 10-team leagues and below.
Edouard Julien – Minnesota Twins – 2B
Yahoo ownership: 41%
It’s not every day you’re able to pick up a second basemen hitting .310 with nine home runs in 51 games that also is hitting leadoff or second in the lineup.
Julien has a unique profile, as he’s striking out more than 30% of the time, but he’s been able to overcome that with an elite contact profile. His expected wOBA on contact is .460, which not only ranks in the 90th percentile but also compares to players like Max Muncy, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Riley Greene. He’s been able to sustain high batting averages in the minor leagues as well.
If you missed out on Nolan Gorman, Edouard Julien is the guy to grab.
Trevor Story – Boston Red Sox – SS/2B
Yahoo ownership: 44%
Trevor Story started his minor league rehab assignment on Friday night in Portland and homered in his second at-bat. He followed that up on Saturday by striking out four times, so it’s safe to say Story needs to shake off the rust, but he is on track to return to the Red Sox in August and can provide a nice home run and stolen base boost to fantasy teams entering the playoffs.