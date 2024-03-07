Kyle Schwarber is the Most Misunderstood Value in Fantasy Drafts

He showed none of that ability last season, which is surprising given the change. I’m still holding out hope he taps back into that sneaky sense of grabbing a bag here or there. Steals, especially in today’s environment, are kind of like rebounding in basketball.

If you study the game, pitcher tendencies, and put in the right amount of effort you’ll end up with 10-15 even if you have average sprint speed. Freddie Freeman would never light up the competition in a 100-meter dash, yet he just thieved 23 bags. By no means am I saying this will become a part of Schwarber’s regular toolbox but hope is an important thing in life.

Even after these last two seasons, an overall trustworthy profile and consistent career, Schwarber’s market price is far too cheap.

Fine by me, I’ll be buying wherever I can. It goes without saying that you will always see more power hitters in my lineup rather than the Luis Arraez’s of the world. There is nothing wrong with true base-hit guys like Arraez, I just prefer touching four bags over standing at one.

Many people would argue that a balance is needed. And to that I say nonsense!

Better yet, how about a percentage split? For example if you need to fill five positions in your outfield, I’d prefer 80% of them have 25+ homer potential. The other 20% can be designated to a steals guy who hits for quality average.