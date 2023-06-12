Week 12 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Abbott, Jones, Garver

Nolan Jones is mashing since being called-up! pic.twitter.com/WhcfmbjjRc — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 10, 2023

Striking out is always going to be part of his game, but his power and ability to draw walks should help carry his value. Playing time in the future will have to be eared, but ride the hot hand while you can.

Andrew Abbott – SP – Cincinnati Reds (23% ESPN)

2023 Stats: 11.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3.36 FIP, 10 K

Elly De La Cruz has stolen the headlines in Cincinnati, but prospect Andrew Abbott should not be overlooked. The lefty struck everyone out in Double-A, and Triple-A this season before getting the call. I think the walk numbers will improve as he settles in, and the strike out ceiling is high for a waiver wire option.

Of course, a rookie in Great American Ballpark who also gives up some home runs is a risky play. Abbott still holds value, even if you have to spot start him until he proves he’s worthy of a fulltime role.

AJ Smith-Shawver – SP – Atlanta Braves (16% ESPN)

2023 Stats: 7.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3.14 FIP, 5 K

Here’s the risky pick of the week. A 20 year-old with four total starts above Single-A worries me. However, I think the Braves have earned our trust. Will he be in the rotation long-term? Tough to say. If you have the roster spot, Smith-Shawver is the perfect piece to fill it. Hold, wait, and see. You don’t want to miss out on the next successful pitcher the Braves plug in.