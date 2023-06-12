Week 12 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Abbott, Jones, Garver
Finding value on the waiver wire this time of year can be difficult, but there are still some very good players that can help your team now.
We are nearing the middle of June, and if you are still holding onto bad draft picks, it might be time to let go. More call-ups have led to more options on the waiver wire, and we have a few good one’s for you today.
As always, for more in-depth analysis on fantasy baseball, please check out the Just Fantasy Baseball podcast on YouTube or your favorite podcast platform.
Nolan Jones – OF – Colorado Rockies (8.1% ESPN)
2023 Stats: .348/.400/.630, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 4 SB
The former top prospect is finally getting a chance in Colorado. After slashing .356/.481/.711 with 12 home runs in Triple-A, Jones is filling an everyday role for the Rockies with Kris Bryant out of the lineup. The power has always been there, and should play up in Colorado making him a great option to plug into your lineup during his home games.
Striking out is always going to be part of his game, but his power and ability to draw walks should help carry his value. Playing time in the future will have to be eared, but ride the hot hand while you can.
Andrew Abbott – SP – Cincinnati Reds (23% ESPN)
2023 Stats: 11.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3.36 FIP, 10 K
Elly De La Cruz has stolen the headlines in Cincinnati, but prospect Andrew Abbott should not be overlooked. The lefty struck everyone out in Double-A, and Triple-A this season before getting the call. I think the walk numbers will improve as he settles in, and the strike out ceiling is high for a waiver wire option.
Of course, a rookie in Great American Ballpark who also gives up some home runs is a risky play. Abbott still holds value, even if you have to spot start him until he proves he’s worthy of a fulltime role.
AJ Smith-Shawver – SP – Atlanta Braves (16% ESPN)
2023 Stats: 7.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3.14 FIP, 5 K
Here’s the risky pick of the week. A 20 year-old with four total starts above Single-A worries me. However, I think the Braves have earned our trust. Will he be in the rotation long-term? Tough to say. If you have the roster spot, Smith-Shawver is the perfect piece to fill it. Hold, wait, and see. You don’t want to miss out on the next successful pitcher the Braves plug in.
Mitch Garver – DH/C – Texas Rangers (5% ESPN)
2023 Stats: .282/.364/.564, 3 HR, 9 RBI
By now, you likely know the story on Mitch Garver. Lots of pop, lots of strikeouts, rarely healthy. So, why in the world would you want to pick him up? Well, he’s going to gain his catcher eligibility once he makes five more appearances behind the plate, making him a more valuable piece.
The main reason to give Garver a chance is simply owning a bat in this Rangers lineup. They have shown the ability to put runs in bunches, and I want a piece of the pie.
Kerry Carpenter – OF – Detroit Tigers ( 0.5% ESPN)
2023 Stats: .260/.313/.494, 4 HR, 8 RBI
A deep league option for you all. Carpenter just recently return from a lengthy injury, and although the Tigers lineup is awful, Carpenter will see everyday at-bats and hit in the middle of the lineup. This is a player who put up 30 home runs in the minors last season before posting a .233 ISO in 31 games with Detroit.
It’s possible the injury holds him back this year, but for a deep league option, you won’t find many player with power upside like this.