Shohei Ohtani Is Ending the Debate That a Dh Can’t Win the MVP

Ohtani leads the National League with 44 home runs. He’s amongst the league leaders in batting average and RBI, meaning he’s a legitimate threat at winning the Triple Crown. Oh, and he’s also recorded 46 stolen bases, so he’s on pace to reach never-before imagined heights of 50/50.

Stolen bases No. 45 AND 46 for Shohei Ohtani!



He's just 4 SB and 6 HR from the first 50/50 season in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/VVERY2ZsFo — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ leadoff hitter enters the final four weeks as the favorite in the NL for Most Valuable Player for numerous reasons. Should he pull it off, he’ll become the 14th player to win consecutive MVP awards, not to mention just the 12th three-time winner and only the second behind Hall of Famer Frank Robinson to win in both leagues.

Dave Roberts said early in Spring Training that Ohtani’s body would rebound more easily from the day-to-day rigors of the sport. Without having to play defense or — in Ohtani’s case — pitch every five days, he should be better offensively.

Roberts further hinted at what would be possible in 2024 by saying, “I think one thing he’s been mindful of, as far as the offensive profile this year, is maybe being a little bit more aggressive stealing bases.”

That single sentence from Roberts on February 17 at the team’s Arizona facility in Camelback Ranch was a hint at the history Ohtani would be chasing all season long. Now, 23 games before crossing the finish line, that history is within his reach.

Let’s take a look at what yours truly had to say before Ohtani started compiling statistics and the baseball gods decided to interject to help make a case for him becoming the first DH to win MVP…