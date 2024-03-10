Top Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Draft in 2024: Infielders

Coming off the torn labrum has lowered his draft stock, which means Pasquantino could be quite the steal if he stays healthy. Boasting a very low strikeout percentage last year (11.9%) and being in the middle of a young Royals lineup, Pasquantino will have no shortage of opportunities in 2024.

I understand that injuries can be scary for fantasy managers, but having a player who has succeeded in his time in the majors at this ADP is hard to pass up.

Josh Naylor – Cleveland Guardians

Average Draft Position: 122

One of the most undervalued first basemen coming into the 2024 season is Josh Naylor. The former first-round pick flashed some impressive numbers with the bat in 2023. He hit north of .300 along with 17 home runs and 97 runs batted in last season, which should have fantasy managers on alert.

Josh Naylor has had a go-ahead home run in the 8th inning in THREE STRAIGHT GAMES.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Mfrb0ryYqR — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 14, 2023

Naylor has the skills to steal double-digit bases to go along with the bat. Also, getting to hit behind José Ramírez certainly helped Naylor’s numbers last season, and you can expect more of the same in 2024. It will be up to Naylor and Ramírez to drive the Guardians’ offense with little support expected from the rest of the lineup.

Ty France – Seattle Mariners

Average Draft Position: 297