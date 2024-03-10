Top Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Draft in 2024: Infielders
Sleepers are picks that can ultimately help you win your league because they are often overlooked and undervalued. Here are the top sleeper infielders heading into 2024.
Spring Training means one thing to fantasy baseball fans: It is time to start preparing for your 2024 draft. Most fantasy managers likely already have a good idea of who they would like to select in the first few rounds of their draft, so in this article, we will highlight some of the names that should be on your radar towards the back end of your draft.
*ADP based on FantasyPros rankings
First Base Sleepers
Vinnie Pasquantino – Kansas City Royals
Average Draft Position: 158
The former No. 5 prospect in the Royals system will look to bounce back in 2024 after having his 2023 campaign cut short due to a torn labrum. Vinnie Pasquantino has posted solid numbers throughout his short time in the majors thus far, slashing .272/.355/.444 with 19 home runs in 133 games played.
Coming off the torn labrum has lowered his draft stock, which means Pasquantino could be quite the steal if he stays healthy. Boasting a very low strikeout percentage last year (11.9%) and being in the middle of a young Royals lineup, Pasquantino will have no shortage of opportunities in 2024.
I understand that injuries can be scary for fantasy managers, but having a player who has succeeded in his time in the majors at this ADP is hard to pass up.
Josh Naylor – Cleveland Guardians
Average Draft Position: 122
One of the most undervalued first basemen coming into the 2024 season is Josh Naylor. The former first-round pick flashed some impressive numbers with the bat in 2023. He hit north of .300 along with 17 home runs and 97 runs batted in last season, which should have fantasy managers on alert.
Naylor has the skills to steal double-digit bases to go along with the bat. Also, getting to hit behind José Ramírez certainly helped Naylor’s numbers last season, and you can expect more of the same in 2024. It will be up to Naylor and Ramírez to drive the Guardians’ offense with little support expected from the rest of the lineup.
Ty France – Seattle Mariners
Average Draft Position: 297
Ty France is someone you will want to look for towards the end of your draft or even on the waiver wire. His production has dropped each year since he put up excellent numbers in 2021, but that means he can be a very low-risk, high-reward selection in the last few rounds.
One of the positives with France is that he plays a ton, having appeared in over 140 games each of the last three seasons, including 158 in 2023. I am a firm believer that hitting is often contagious, so we can only hope that France is revitalized in the middle of a strong Mariners lineup.
Second Base Sleepers
Nolan Gorman – St. Louis Cardinals
Average Draft Position: 181
The Cardinals’ second basemen is certainly someone you will want to watch as your draft progresses. Throughout his young career, Nolan Gorman has shown flashes of great power production. In 2023, Gorman hit 27 home runs in 119 games played, mainly thanks to his barrel percentage (16.5%), which ranked in the 97th percentile.
Gorman’s power numbers sure do come with a price though. He posted a 31.5% strikeout rate in 2023, meaning if he wasn’t hitting a ball over the fence, there was a good chance he was striking out. That stat has caused Gorman to slip down fantasy rankings entering the 2024 season.
If he can make some adjustments and make more contact, Gorman has fantastic value for the draft slot at which you’ll be able to select him.
Luis Rengifo – Los Angeles Angels
Average Draft Position: 272
When it comes to utility players like Luis Rengifo, there can be so much value found in their positional eligibility. He’ll enter 2024 eligible at 2B, 3B, SS, and RF, which will hold immense value late in the draft. Rengifo is not someone whose name is going to jump off the draft board at you, but that can work in your favor.
The rule is to typically stay away from players on bad teams, but in certain cases, it is okay to make exceptions. Rengifo is a quad-eligible player who will be in the lineup every day. He will likely post an average in the mid to high .200s, and with decent speed, he is a viable option to plug into numerous spots in your lineup.
Jorge Polanco – Seattle Mariners
Average Draft Position: 246
Jorge Polanco had his share of ups and downs during his time with the Twins, but now he gets a fresh start in Seattle. Polanco’s injury history is the most likely reason that many fantasy baseball managers will be wary of selecting him on draft day. That means the veteran will be another low-risk, high-reward draft pick in 2024.
When healthy, Polanco can put up a home run total near 30 and a decent average to go along with it.
With Polanco going this late in the draft, there is no harm in scooping him up and hoping he stays healthy throughout the 2024 season. Who knows, maybe the change of scenery is just what he needs to stay on the field.
Jonathan India – Cincinnati Reds
Average Draft Position: 231
Jonathan India is someone we have been waiting for to have a break out season. The former fifth-overall pick in the MLB Draft has not quite lived up to his first-round expectations since his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2021.
Although India is not expected to be in a full-time starting role entering the season, he can certainly play his way into one. The Reds signed him to a two-year extension this offseason, so they are keeping him around for a reason.
All it will take is an injury or poor play from a Reds infielder to bump India back into the everyday lineup. If he can get anywhere near 600 plate appearances this season, there is a solid chance he can return to his 2021 form (.269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs).
At his current ADP, India could very well be one of the major steals of the draft.
Shortstop Sleepers
Trevor Story – Boston Red Sox
Average Draft Position: 213
Trevor Story burst onto the scene eight years ago with the Colorado Rockies and quickly became one of the premier shortstops in baseball. Since joining the Red Sox in 2022, Story has been plagued by injuries, leading to a major drop in production. Despite his recent struggles, there can be value found in Story being drafted this low.
If Story can get back to half of the player he was with Colorado, he could be a great selection late in the draft. Everyone knows Story has the talent, but being injury-free this season will be key for him. I think he may have already bottomed out, so there is a solid chance it is only up from here for Story.
Jeremy Peña – Houston Astros
Average Draft Position: 237
The 2022 World Series MVP sure got Astros fans excited during his rookie season.
Yet, as we often see, Jeremy Peña endured a sophomore slump in 2023. Although his batting average increased, his home run total was less than half of what it was in his rookie season. His groundball percentage increased while his barrel percentage dropped tremendously between the two years.
At a 237 ADP, Peña should certainly be on your list despite his drop in production last season. He is a young everyday shortstop in a loaded Houston lineup. He most likely felt some pressure to be the main guy in the lineup following his impressive rookie year. Now, hopefully, some of that pressure is gone and we can see Peña bring his power numbers back up.
Jackson Holliday – Baltimore Orioles
Average Draft Position: 184
It is currently a toss-up whether or not the No. 1 prospect in baseball will be on the Orioles Opening Day roster. Yet even if Jackson Holliday begins the 2024 season in the minors, it should not be long before he is playing at Camden Yards. The praise has been extremely high for Holliday, who has pretty much flown through the minor leagues at just 20 years old.
Holliday only has 18 games under his belt at the Triple-A level, where he hit .267 in 2023. It is safe to assume that he can have a similar start to his MLB career as Adley Rutschman, producing almost immediately. Even if he starts the season in the minors, he will be an extremely valuable draft and stash.
Third Base Sleepers
Maikel Garcia – Kansas City Royals
Average Draft Position: 252
Maikel Garcia comes into the 2024 season primed to be the starting third baseman for a young Royals team. As he looks to hold down the left side of the infield alongside Bobby Witt Jr., Garcia will also likely be a candidate to anchor the top of the lineup.
With plus speed and a batting average that could reach the high .200s, expect Garcia to be on-base and in scoring position quite often for Witt. Garcia ranked in the 93rd percentile in hard-hit percentage in 2023 and sprays the ball all over the field. If he can increase his launch angle, look for Garcia’s home run numbers to jump this season.
Ezequiel Duran – Texas Rangers
Average Draft Positions: 338
The Rangers are entering 2024 having to deal with numerous injuries to their usual starters, including reigning AL MVP Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. No one has a better opportunity to make a statement in their absence than Ezequiel Duran.
Duran can use this opportunity to play his way into a more prominent role, even when Seager and Jung return from injury. He holds value as a utility player, being eligible at shortstop, left field, and designated hitter. Duran can solidify a role playing nearly every day, even when the Rangers are back to full strength, filling in at several positions due to rest or an injury.
Alec Bohm – Philadelphia Phillies
Average Draft Position: 158
Alec Bohm can provide for your fantasy team in a few different areas. He will look to put up another impressive season in the middle of a powerful Philly offense featuring Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. Capable of hitting .270 with a home run total in the mid-20s, Bohm has a great chance to reach 100 runs batted in this season.
Along with his solid offensive production, Bohm is also valuable on the defensive side, being first base eligible. While he will not be your 3B1, Bohm can be a great middle-round addition filling an empty slot in your roster at either third or first base.
Ke’Bryan Hayes – Pittsburgh Pirates
Average Draft Position: 184
The fantasy baseball world has been waiting quite some time for Ke’Bryan Hayes to make that massive leap in production we have all been expecting. We may have gotten a preview of that in 2023, with Hayes posting a .271/.309/.453 line with 15 home runs in 123 games played, most of which came in the second half of the season.
There will be no shortage of opportunities for Hayes in an inexperienced Pittsburgh lineup. With a 92.2 mph average exit velocity and a hard-hit percentage near 50% last season, expect some good production from Hayes if that continues in 2024.
Hayes can certainly be a serviceable 3B in your lineup, given how much the Pirates are depending on him to help their offense this season.