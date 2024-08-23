Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects By Team

Recent starts have been very encouraging for the second piece from the Dylan Cease trade as Iriarte is beginning to find his groove after an up-and-down first half of the year. After a long break due to skipping a start to visit Chicago and then the All-Star break, he has a 1.64 ERA across his last six starts and is coming off possibly his best start of the year in which he threw six shutout innings.

Chicago Cubs

OF Owen Caissie (No. 28)

We’ve been high on Caissie for a while now and he continues to deliver on the hype. He’s been up in Triple-A Iowa all year so far and has 13 home runs and an .802 OPS in 103 games to this point. His raw power and sweet left-handed swing is a sight to behold, and it’s not going to be a surprise to see him lock down a corner spot on the Cubs in the immediate future.

2B Matt Shaw (No. 30)

Shaw stands at just 5-foot-9 but all he does is hit, hit, hit. He was an outstanding offensive contributor in college and has continued to function as one as a pro. The contact is there, the power is there, the speed is there and the on-base skills are there. The 22-year-old is 14 games into his Triple-A career but the big leagues are not far off.

RHP Cade Horton (No. 46)

Horton didn’t make the transition to the mound until a few years back, but he’s already emerged as a pitching prospect whose name you need to know. He hits the high-90s with his fourseam fastball and pairs with a sweeper-like slider, curveball and changeup, giving him all the tools he’ll need to be a successful starter.

SS Jefferson Rojas (No. 53)

The early adjustment period to High-A has caused Rojas to falter a bit as far as his offensive output goes, but 15-20 homer potential with an above-average glove at shortstop could easily be in his future. He’s still only 19 years of age, so there’s a long way to go until he’s a finished product, but he’s shown enough to warrant top 100-worthy hype.

3B Cam Smith (No. 58)

The Cubs’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, Smith is a big man but he’s athletic for his size. He’s a third baseman who has the chance to be an average defender at the position, but the bat is where his value is going to lie. He hit 16 home runs across just 66 games in college this year and is already sporting an OPS north of .950 in his first 11 games as a pro.

Minnesota Twins

OF Walker Jenkins (No. 3)

Jenkins still needs to develop some power (he has three home runs in 60 games this season), but there’s legitimate five-tool potential in him. He’s an above-average contact hitter who uses his wheels once he reaches, too. On defense, he’ll be a solid contributor at all three outfield spots, but his skillset may flourish in a corner rather than center field – where he’s spent all of his time as a pro.

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 8)

Rodriguez showed off top shelf bat speed and exit velocities early on in his pro career and remains a player who could one day be a 30 HR-20 SB threat. He is up to Double-A as of right now and could conceivably crack the big league roster as soon as next season if he continues to perform at the level he has been. An OPS north of 1.100 through 37 games is a damn good start.

RHP Zebby Matthews (No. 65)

An eighth-round selection from the 2022 draft, Matthews rapidly rose through the minor league ranks and has a pair of big league starts under his belt. He is a high-strikeout hurler who punched out 43 batters in his first six starts of the year without walking a single batter. He’s got excellent command of his deep arsenal and is clearly turning into a promising starting pitcher despite the fact that he wasn’t an early-round pick.

2B Luke Keaschall (No. 69)

A versatile defender who is already showing off a ton of different tools, Keaschall is hitting his way up the Twins’ prospect rankings. He has shown a ton of improvement from last year to this one and will likely finish the year with over 20 doubles, home runs and stolen bases. Even if he ends up being an oft-used utility player down the line, he’s already showing that his value will come in many different forms.

RHP David Festa (No. 93)

Festa’s 6-foot-6, 185lb. frame is long and lanky, but he uses it well. Already a big leaguer with over 30 innings under his belt, the right-hander has already shown some high-strikeout stuff and the ability to handle big league hitters multiple times through the order. His three-pitch mix carried him through the minors at a rapid pace and will likely be more than enough to keep him as a middle-of-the-rotation arm in The Show.

Teams With 4 Top 100 Prospects

Baltimore Orioles

SS Jackson Holliday (No. 2)

One of just two players with an overall future value of 65, Holliday is the complete package. His first stint in Major League Baseball didn’t go as planned as he slashed .059/.111/.059 in his first 36 plate appearances. But his second go with Orioles has gone much better. Since being recalled on July 31, Holliday’s hit .227/.284/.467 in his last 81 plate appearances, which is an improvement if nothing else. In Triple-A Norfolk he further demonstrated that plus hit tool and approach hitting .271 with a .908 OPS and a 21.7% walk rate across 266 plate appearances.

3B Coby Mayo (No. 7)

Mayo has been tearing it up in the minors this season. He’s hitting .299 with a .957 OPS in Triple-A Norfolk this season. His well-above average game power has been on full display as well in the minors as through 77 games at Triple-A he’s launched 21 homers with a .583 SLG. At this point Mayo is product of the immense backlog of young talent the Orioles have at their disposal as he’s only been able to muster 20 plate appearances in the bi s this season. The next step for him and the Orioles is finding a way to carve out regular at bats for this exciting young hitter.

C Samuel Basallo (No. 9)

The top ranked prospect at the catching position has been putting together a solid season at Double-A Bowie. In 433 plate appearances this season he’s hitting .286 and showing off his above average game power with 15 homers and .456 SLG in his first full season at the upper minors. Basallo presents yet another intriguing young option behind the plate, just like Adley Rutschman was only a few years ago.

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (No. 59)

Bradfield is one of the best runners in the minor leagues. The 22-year-old CF has seen bulk of gametime this season come in High-A where he swiped 59 bags in 68 attempts before being promoted to Double-A. Bradfield is also an above average defender with a 70 grade FV on his fielding. While he doesn’t offer much power wise, he’s got a plus hit tool and that’s been showcased in a solid showing in High-A hitting .267 in 349 plate appearances.

Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Josue De Paula (No. 16)

De Paula is a young lefty outfielder who has been nothing shy of great since his pro career kicked off in 2022. He posted a 161 wRC+ in 53 games as a 17-year-old in the DSL. Now, as a 19-year-old, De Paula has been promoted all the way to High-A. In 2024 he’s shown off his above-average speed by swiping 18 bases across 89 games. De Paula has an intriguing power profile and at 6-foot-3 185 lbs, he will grow into more pop as he matures.

C Dalton Rushing (No. 17)

Rushing, a 23-year-old lefty hitter, has begun making more appearances in the outfield. The Dodgers want his bat in the lineup by any means necessary. Rushing started 2024 in Double-A where he slashed .270/.378/.512 and hit 17 homers in the process. He’s since been promoted to Triple-A. Through 15 games since the promotion, he’s posted a 144 wRC+ and seems to be knocking on the door of a late-season debut. He boasts a balanced profile that has a higher floor due to his ability to draw walks at an above average rate.

RHP River Ryan (No. 26)

Ryan’s name should be familiar to baseball fans by now. The 26-year-old righty made four starts earlier this season where he looked spectacular. Unfortunately, he’ll miss the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury to his throwing arm. Ryan posted a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings at Triple-A prior to making his debut. In 20.1 Major League innings, River held a 1.33 ERA and a 115 Stuff+ across all of his pitches.

OF Zyhir Hope (No. 49)

In his first full season in the Dodgers’ organization, Zyhir Hope has been a prolific hitter. The 2023 11th-round selection for the Chicago Cubs was moved in the deal that sent Michael Busch to Chicago. In 189 plate appearances this season, Hope has slashed .293/.414/.520, good for a 139 wRC+. Hope has maintained a walk rate just shy of 14% and an ISO above .200. The 19-year-old is an exciting piece for the Dodgers who has come into his own since being moved prior to the start of the 2024 season.

New York Mets

RHP Brandon Sproat (No. 18)

Sproat has seen his top prospect stock skyrocket this year, as he was not even on our preseason top 100, and in his first professional season he has risen to the top 20. Sproat began the season in High-A, and pitched to a 1.07 ERA before quickly being moved to Double-A.

Across 11 starts in Double-A, Sproat pitched to a 2.45 ERA, while also cutting his walk rates. He represented the Mets in the Future’s Game, and was later promoted to Triple-A, where he has made three lackluster starts so far. Still, there is an outside chance that the Mets call on their highest upside arm to help with their playoff push in September.

SS Jett Williams (No. 39)

Williams entered this season as the top prospect in the Mets system, after climbing all the way to Double-A in his first full season last year at 19 years old. Unfortunately for the Mets, Williams had a wrist injury that eventually required surgery, which has kept him sidelined for most of this season.

Finally healthy and on a rehab assignment, Williams should play the final month of the season in Double-A, before representing the Mets in the Arizona Fall League.

1B Ryan Clifford (No. 71)

Clifford came to the Mets in the Justin Verlander trade last year and is enjoying a very solid season in his first full year in the organization. After a rough start to the year in High-A, the Mets promoted Clifford to Double-A, feeling that the hitting environment was better there than in Brooklyn, which is notoriously tough on left-handed power hitter.

Across his first 76 games in Double-A, Clifford has hit 14 home runs and has an .801 OPS. The recently turned 21-year-old has the most power in the system and could be up as soon as next year.

OF Drew Gilbert (No. 89)

Another top 100 prospect who has spent most of the year on the shelf. Gilbert suffered a bad hamstring strain early this season, which kept him on the injured list until the middle of July.

Across his first 28 games played in Triple-A, Gilbert has posted a rough .626 OPS. It is looking like a lost season for a player who at one point looked to have a shot to make his debut at some point this season prior to the injury, but will now have to wait until 2025.

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Andrew Painter (No. 14)

Painter has been one of the most exciting pitching prospects in baseball since getting drafted back in 2021. Unfortunately, injuries have kept him off the mound. The last time he made a start was in 2022 in Double-A. The ceiling for Painter remains sky-high, despite his injuries. He’s now 21 years old and will return to the bump in 2025. All eyes will be on the Phillies’ top prospect the day he gets back on a professional mound. Remember that this is the same guy who posted a 1.56 ERA through 103.2 innings in 2022 across three levels.

SS Aidan Miller (No. 50)

The 2023 first-round draftee, Aidan Miller, got a 20-game sample size of pro ball in his draft year. He started 2024 at Single-A where he slashed .275/.401/.483 across 182 plate appearances. His innate ability to draw walks and hit for power consistently earned Miller a promotion to High-A. Through 220 plate appearances since the promotion, Miller has cooled off a bit as he adjusts to the more advanced pitching. At just 20 years old, Miller has continued to draw walks at an above-average rate. He’s proved to be able to make improvements to his game with time so his 123 wRC+ so far at High-A could look even better by next season.

C Eduardo Tait (No. 68)

Tait has yet to turn 18 years old but has already played in 17 games in Low-A. His rapid progression and production as a professional are not only wildly impressive but almost unbelievable. Tait spent 51 games at the complex where he slashed .321/.377/.500 en route to a 132 wRC+. Since his promotion to Low-A, the swing and miss in his profile has stuck out a bit more. With Tait, it’s important to remember that he’s incredibly young for the level and still managing a wRC+ that is 3% better than the league-average hitter. Phillies fans should be thrilled to see how this lefty backstop progresses.

SS Starlyn Caba (No. 79)

Similarly to Tait, Caba has also made his way to Low-A. Caba is just a year older than Tait and these two young budding prospects have played alongside each other for some time now. Caba is a switch-hitting shortstop with electrifying speed, making him a threat on the base paths. Caba posted a 125 wRC+ in 52 games at the complex and while he’s struggled so far to adjust to the pitching at Low-A, his rapid advancement through the Phillies’ system is still impressive. He lands towards the back end of the Top 100 for his plus speed paired with some of the best defense on this whole list.

Tampa Bay Rays

3B Junior Caminero (No. 1)

Caminero holds a 65 overall FV and our No. 1 prospect spot for reason. He possesses a well-rounded game highlighted by plus hitting ability and immense game power. In 236 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham this season, Caminero had 13 HR and 34 RBI while hitting .276 with an .828 OPS. MLB fans were clamoring for the chance to see Caminero back at the big league level and he has not disappointed so far, as in his first nine games he hit .233 with a .343 OBP.

SS Carson Williams (No. 12)

Williams offers an exciting mix of both power and speed. He pairs his 70 grade FV in the field with a 60 grade game power FV. He’s showcased that above average power in Double-A Montgomery in 2024 with 15 homers and .453 SLG in 99 games. While his hit tool isn’t his strength he’s still managed a solid .253 average in 2024. And his plate discipline has shown plus signs this year, despite striking out at a 28%, as he’s managed a .354 OBP with a double-digit BB%. A future pairing of Williams and Caminero on the left side of the infield is an exciting thought for Rays fans moving forward.

1B Xavier Isaac (No. 36)

Isaac has tapped into his immense power potential in 2024. He has 17 HR in 87 games between High-A and Double-A so far this season. Despite posting strikeout rates above 30% at both stops in the minors this season, Isaac has still managed to get on base at a high rate, with a .381 OBP in High-A, and a OBP in Double-A that’s 132 points higher than his average. Between the power and all-round approach at the plate, the future looks bright at 1B in Tampa.

OF Brailer Guerrero (No. 94)

The 18-year-old Guerrero may be early in his professional career, but the 2023 IFA signing has looked great on the Rays complex this season. While his hot tool isn’t his strength compared to his other tools, he still put up a very strong .330 average in 126 plate appearances on the complex. The game power and plate discipline are Guerrero’s best tools. A .466 SLG this season has been proof of the in-game power. And even though he’s striking out more than 25% of the time, Guerrero’s still managed to walk at 17.5% clip, resulting in a strong .452 OBP.

Teams With 3 Top 100 Prospects

Colorado Rockies

OF Charlie Condon (No. 31)

After a dominant and record-breaking tenure as a Georgia Bulldog, Charlie Condon looks to continue his stretch of dominance as he enters pro ball. Condon maintained an incredible 36.5% barrel rate in 2024 and posted a max exit velocity of 118.2 MPH. He nearly walked more than striking out en route to hitting 35 homers in 2024. He was assigned to High-A where he’s already logged 51 plate appearances. Condon in Coors would be a dream come true for all baseball fans who love power output.

RHP Chase Dollander (No. 43)

Chase Dollander was selected with the ninth overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft. Since then, the righty has logged 96.1 innings in professional ball. Dollander made 14 starts in High-A where he proved to be too good for the competition at that level. He struck out 37% of the hitters he faced on the way to posting a 2.83 ERA. He was promoted to Double-A and has posted a 1.37 ERA through five starts there so far.

2B Adael Amador (No. 98)

Amador got a taste of the big leagues earlier this season after skipping Triple-A and being brought up to the show straight from Double-A Hartford. He looked overmatched through 36 big league plate appearances, posting a -5 wRC+, and has since been sent back to Double-A. His struggles in a very small sample size in the big leagues shouldn’t worry fans. Amador was a 144 wRC+ hitter as a 20-year-old in High-A last season. He’s been an above-average hitter in Double-A through 372 plate appearances.

Kansas City Royals

1B Jac Caglianone (No. 29)

Caglianone was one of the most electrifying players in this years draft. He features blistering power after back-to-back 30+ HR seasons at Florida. Caglianone has already made the jump to High-A Quad City and has started showcasing the bat with two homers and seven driven in his first 14 games. His bat definitely his selling point but it’s important to note he was drafted as a two-way player, further adding to his intrigue as a prospect.

C Blake Mitchell (No. 52)

Mitchell has massively improved upon his lackluster .147 AVG and .600 OPS at the complex level in 2023. He’s now hitting .249 with a .846 OPS in 436 plate appearances at Low-A Columbia. And his plus power has been on full display with 18 homers so far this season. He projects as plus defender as well and Kansas City has an exciting option for the future behind the plate.

C Ramon Ramirez No. 97

A 19-year-old catcher currently in the complex, Ramirez looks like a great IFA add to the Royals system. His plus power has been one of the standouts to young professional career as he hit 8 HR with a .615 SLG in 150 DSL appearances in 2023 and held his own at the complex in 2024 with 7 HR and a .459 SLG in 203 plate appearances in 2024.

New York Yankees

OF Jasson Dominguez (No. 6)

Dominguez burst onto the scene in 2023 with the Yankees before suffering a season-ending UCL injury last September. But he’s returned and hit at every stop he’s made in the minors this season as the Yankees continue to wait to return him to the big league squad full-time. With 50+ futures across the board, “The Martian” projects to be a staple in the Yankees’ outfield in the future.

RHP Chase Hampton (No. 90)

Hampton has continued to impress at multiple levels of the Yankees’ system. The 2022 sixth-round draft choice features a four-pitch mix headlined by his plus fastball sitting mid-90s. While his strikeout rates have not been as strong in Low-A and Double-A as it was in the complex this year or High-A and Double-A in 2023, he’s still posted respectable numbers including sub-.200 averages against at both stops.

OF Spencer Jones (No. 99)

Jones is best known for his big-time power and big frame. The 6-foot-7 outfielder has followed up 16 HR performance in the minors in 2023 with 14 HRs in 453 plate appearances in Double-A Somerset. Despite his 37.1 K% in 2024 Jones is still hitting in the mid .200s meaning with his power, there’s a lot for New York to dream on in a potential middle of the lineup big-league bat.

Oakland Athletics

SS Jacob Wilson (No. 32)

Many evaluators were not too excited about the A’s selecting Wilson sixth overall in 2023, but so far, so good. A bit of a throwback player, Wilson makes contact at elite rates but has flashed a bit more power than expected. In 51 games across four levels, Wilson has struck out a total of 14 times. He’ll be a fantasy baseball star and if he could tap into even a little bit of power, he could have All-Star upside.

RHP Luis Morales (No. 70)

A 6-foot-3 righty with a high 90s fastball that is good enough to even catch the eyes of a novice fan. Add a slider that works off his fastball that is advanced for his level and you have a lethal combination. Against lefties you’ll see a changeup that has really helped propel his stock. Across 20 starts in High-A, Morales has a 4.14 ERA, 4.01 FIP, and a 43.8% groundball rate. Location will ultimately decide just how high his ceiling is, but for a team that needs more high upside arms, the A’s have to be excited with Morales.

1B Nick Kurtz (No. 76)

For the second straight year the A’s took a player in the first round who had some type of value flaw. For Kurtz, it was being a first baseman only. However, the bat looks like it will be able to carry all his value. After hitting four home runs and batting .400 across seven Low-A games, Kurtz got the call to High-A. Kurtz is unlikely to hit for a high average, but his power is real. Him and Brent Rooker on the same team would be fun. Fitting Tyler Soderstrom and Kurtz in the same lineup might be tough due to their redundancy, but the A’s will find a way.

Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 35)

Chandler was the biggest riser of any prospect on the Top 100. From the last update to the new iteration of the list, he jumped 57 spots from #92 all the way to #35. After posting a 4.75 ERA in 106 High-A innings last year, Chandler started 2024 in Double-A. Through 80.1 innings, he put up a 3.70 ERA while striking out nearly 30% of the hitters he faced. He earned himself a promotion recently and has made three starts at Triple-A. Chandler looks to be the next arm for the Pirates to get called up and start making an impact on baseball’s biggest stage.

OF Konnor Griffin (No. 67)

Griffin was selected with the ninth overall selection earlier this summer in the draft. The Mississippi High School product is a large-framed freak of nature who boasts a loaded skillset. Griffin has a plus run tool and potential plus to plus-plus power from the right side. He was a legit two-way prospect out of high school but will likely stick to being a position player as a professional player. If he can iron out the concerns some scouts have with his hit tool, Griffin could have the most upside of any player selected in the 2024 draft.

2B Termarr Johnson (No. 73)

Johnson was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft and has since been an exciting hitter at every stop. He’s made it to High-A so far and could see a promotion to Double-A before the end of the season. As a second baseman, Johnson has an incredibly impressive power profile, something that the average big league second baseman typically doesn’t have. Through 474 plate appearances in 2024, Johnson is slashing .235/.372/.376 with 12 homers and 15 steals.

St. Louis Cardinals

SS JJ Wetherholt (No. 24)

Wetherholt was at one point seen as one of the top options to go first overall in this year’s draft. While he was “only” the seventh pick, it seems that the Cardinals are going to ultimately get a steal in this pick. He’s got the potential to be a 20 (or more) home run guy with lightning quick feet on the bases and at shortstop. As long as he can stay healthy, he’s going to be a solid big league contributor in the not-so-distant future.

RHP Tink Hence (No. 41)

Hence climbed 17 spots from No. 58 to 41 in the midseason top 100 update. He missed a month of time earlier this year with shoulder and chest tightness, but has hopped back into the thick of things with a 0.63 ERA in four August starts. He continues to impress more and more as he develops and has been taking full advantage of what’s been a very important year in determining his future.

LHP Quinn Mathews (No. 48)

Matthews is another Cardinals hurler who has seriously impressed this season. The southpaw has 168 punchouts in just 119 innings to go along with a 2.34 ERA. He’s got four pitches in his arsenal that he leans on against both right- and left-handed batters. As has been the case with many before him, he’s got mid-rotation starter written all over him.

Washington Nationals

OF Dylan Crews (No. 11)

Crews, the second-overall pick in 2023, burst onto the scene in his first 14 games at Low-A last season slashing .355/.423/.645 resulting in an impressive 192 wRC+. His next 20 games in Double-A left a lot be desired, after slashing .208/.318/.278 with a 73 wRC+. But Crews has rebounded and has showed of his plus abilities at the plate hitting above .250 at both Double-A and Triple-A in 2024 and is back to above average wRC+ totals. He projects as a five-tool guy with plus abilities across the board including 60-grade speed that’s been displayed with 25 steals in the upper minors this season.

RHP Jarlin Susana (No. 61)

One of the key pieces sent from the Padres in the Juan Soto deal in 2022, Susana has electrifying stuff on the mound. His four-seam fastball sits at 100 mph, his two seamer sits in the high 90’s and slider features ridiculous break. This has resulted in 13.26 K/9 and a 2.44 FIP in Low-A and 13.08 and a 2.36 FIP in High-A this season.

3B Brady House (No. 75)

House has shown off his above average power in 2024 with 18 HR across the upper minors. Despite strikeout rates around 25% this season, House has remained productive at the plate with a .234 AVG and .734 OPS in Double-A and a .272 AVG and .756 OPS in Triple-A so far this season. With an above average feel for defense, House could be a very bright spot in the Nationals lineup in the future.

Teams With 2 Top 100 Prospects

Atlanta Braves

RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (No. 44)

Despite making his Major League debut back in 2023, Smith-Shawver has yet to graduate from his prospect status and finds himself ranked 44th on the Top 100. The 21-year-old made a single start for the Atlanta Braves this season, going 4.1 innings of shutout ball before hitting the IL. He’s since returned and made seven starts for Triple-A Gwinnett. In those seven starts, he’s been better than he was in the first half of the season in the minors. He’s posted a 4.50 ERA while striking out 28% of the hitters he’s faced. AJSS seems to be a very good candidate to make the postseason roster, potentially coming out of the bullpen to assist Atlanta in a playoff series.

C Drake Baldwin (No. 55)

Baldwin has been one of the biggest pop-up prospects of the year. The third-round draftee started the season in Double-A after a promising stint in both Double-A and Triple-A in 2023. Through 52 games for the Mississippi Braves (Double-A), he was slashing .244/.313/.337, good for a below-average 95 wRC+. Despite this, the Braves decided to promote him to Triple-A. That turned out to be the best decision they could’ve made. Now, through 49 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, the 23-year-old backstop has slashed .312/.427/.497, good for a 144 wRC+. That wRC+ ranks second in Triple-A on the season among hitters 23 years old or younger with at least 200 plate appearances, behind only James Wood. Given his above-average power, it’s incredible to see him complement that skill with the ability to draw walks 3% more often than striking out.

Cincinnati Reds

RHP Chase Burns (No. 40)

Burns has some similarities to Reds ace Hunter Greene as a prospect. Both light up the radar gun but still need to refine their fastball usage and improve their secondaries. His fastball/slider combination will work well off righties but improving his changeup will help him against lefties. Burns has a chance to be a fast riser and an electric No. 2 behind Greene himself.

RHP Rhett Lowder (No. 77)

After a so-so start in Double-A, Lower pitched to a sub-one ERA across his last five starts. That effort was awarded with a promotion to Triple-A where he will finish out the season. He’s shown plus control and now has to find a bit more swing and miss. Assuming health, Lowder is tracking towards a legitimate rotation option out of spring training.

Houston Astros

OF Jacob Melton (No. 78)

Melton steals bases, plays strong defense in the outfield and has 20-plus home run potential at the dish, but it’s all about him having his bat catch up to what he can do elsewhere on the diamond. His numbers have dipped as he’s advanced up the ranks and his inability to hit left-handed pitching is more than a little bit concerning, but he’s got the tools to succeed as he continues to develop. His plus raw power, mixed with the ability to steal a ton of bags makes him an interesting player to watch as he nears his first big league look.

3B Zach Dezeno (No. 84)

Dezenzo has already broken into the big leagues and while his first 10 games haven’t shown much, his .306 average and .903 OPS in the minor leagues pre-promotion told a different story. He hit 18 home runs in 94 games last year and should be able to lean on that pop to become a valuable big leaguer. Even though he profiles as a below-average third baseman, the Astros should be sitting pretty if Alex Bregman departs via free agency this offseason.

Miami Marlins

LHP Thomas White (No. 47)

Thomas White, a 19-year-old southpaw pitcher, has already advanced to High-A. He’s been terrific through 86 innings across two levels in 2024, posting a 2.72 ERA with a 21% K-BB rate. The 6-foot-5 youngster has made 11 starts at High-A and has improved his command since being promoted earlier this season. He’s now the Marlins top prospect and looks to be the next young arm to fly through Miami’s system. We’ve already seen plenty of examples of the Marlins turning young pitching prospects into studs, the same situation looks to be unfolding with White.

C Agustin Ramirez (No. 91)

Ramirez was the headline piece that sent Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees earlier this season. Ramirez is knocking on the door of his big league debut, as the 22-year-old backstop improved at the plate in Triple-A since the trade. The Marlins have struggled to find a consistent catcher for years and Ramirez has the chance to change that. He posted a 160 wRC+ in Double-A while he was still in the Yankees’ system, hitting 16 bombs in just 58 games.

San Diego Padres

SS Leodalis De Vries (No. 15)

De Vries was one of the most sought-after international signings of 2023. Now in the Padres system, the 17-year-old shortstop has 75 games of professional experience under his belt. The Padres assigned the young switch hitter to High-A where he’s slashing .238/.361/.442, good for a 116 wRC+. He’s already blasted 11 bombs and swiped 13 bases in 2024 while drawing walks nearly 14% of the time.

C Ethan Salas (No. 62)

After making his professional debut last season, Salas has taken a step back at the plate. His defense has never, and likely will never be in question. His struggles could be blamed on the fact that his promotions were rushed. Through 48 games at Single-A, he posted a 122 wRC+ but since being promoted to High-A, he hasn’t posted a wRC+ above 76 at any other stop. He made a short stop at Double-A at the end of 2023 but has spent the entirety of 2024 at High-A. To this point this season, Salas is slashing .207/.295/.317. He recently turned 18 years old so the last thing I’d recommend to do is press the panic button. He’ll look to rebound at the dish in 2025. Even with a disappointing 2024 season, Salas is a clear top-100 prospect in baseball.

Teams With 1 Top 100 Prospect

Arizona Diamondbacks

SS Jordan Lawlar (No. 23)

Limited to just 13 games so far this year thanks to an early season thumb injury, Lawlar is far and away the top Dbacks prospect and is not far off from being an every day big league contributor. He’s got otherworldly athleticism that should lead to him being a well above-average shortstop that also can hit 20 home runs and steal upwards of 30 bases a year.

Los Angeles Angels

2B Christian Moore (No. 92)

Only a few weeks into his professional career, Moore, this year’s first-round pick by the Angels, has already moved up to Double-A. All he’s ever done since he started in college is hit, and he’s continued to do so as a pro. Second base seems to be his long-term home on defense, but he can be a decent defender at the position and have his plus bat carry the majority of his value. He could very easily be this year’s Nolan Schanuel in that a big league promotion before the year’s over is not out of the question.

San Francisco Giants

1B Bryce Eldridge (No. 56)

Eldridge dropped his two-way label once he joined the Giants and has not looked back since. The 6-foot-7 slugger has turned himself into an on-base machine that’s almost Brandon Belt-like on the field. He had a brief audition in right field last season but he’s exclusively been a 1B-DH in 2024 and should be an above-average contributor in this position moving forward.

Texas Rangers

3B Sebastian Walcott (No. 25)

Walcott is a big kid at 6-foot-4 and he’s still working on getting that frame under control at the dish. His contact rate and very much still-developing approach at the plate are more than enough to provide serious optimism moving forward. Walcott’s best tool is always going to be his power and he’s already made good on that this season with 38 extra-base hits in High-A.

Teams With 0 Top 100 Prospects

Toronto Blue Jays

Left-hander Ricky Tiedemann and infielder Orelvis Martinez could’ve made the cut, but a slew of injuries for the former and a poorly-timed PED suspension for the latter was enough to remove them from the equation. The Blue Jays are in trouble at the big league level and have little to no help coming from the farm anytime soon.