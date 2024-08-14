Zebby Matthews Is the Latest Top Prospect To Join the Twins’ Rotation

Zebby Matthews made his MLB debut for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, tossing five innings of two-run ball against the division rival Kansas City Royals.

The 24-year-old struck out five – including a pair of swinging strikeouts against Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez – and walked none. He would go on to collect his first big league win as the Twins trounced the Royals 13-3.

Matthews wasn’t overpowering, inducing only six whiffs (18% whiff rate) on the evening. His opponents hit the ball hard against him, with a 93.9 mph average exit velocity and .491 xwOBA on contact.

Still, he was efficient and effective, requiring only 77 pitches to get through five frames. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.1 mph – not his best stuff – but his cutter averaged 91.1 mph and his slider averaged 86.0 mph.