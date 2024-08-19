Just Baseball’s Top 100 MLB Prospects: Top 10 Risers

Earlier this month, Aram Leighton published an update to Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list. The latest ranking features a new No. 1 prospect and includes 30 brand-new faces, many of whom were recently selected in the 2024 MLB draft.

This year’s first overall pick, Travis Bazzana (CLE), slots in at No. 22 on our list. JJ Wetherholt (drafted No. 7 overall, STL) ranks No. 24. You can read about all 30 newcomers on our Top 100 list here.

However, the new additions to the list aren’t the only prospects who deserve your attention.

Despite all of the fresh talent to compete with, several prospects managed to rise up our list since the last Top 100 update in June. Our biggest riser* climbed a whopping 57 spots, while one player ascended from No. 27 all the way into our top 10.