Top Rookies for Each AL East Team in 2024

Since 2019, an AL East prospect has been in the #1 or #2 spot on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects heading into the respective season.

First, it was Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who made his debut later that year. Then came Rays infielder Wander Franco, and over the past three years, the Baltimore Orioles have had three different players occupy either first or second on the rankings, forming one of the top farm systems in the Major Leagues.

The 2024 season is no different, as the Orioles occupy the #1 spot with infielder Jackson Holliday, who has become the league’s consensus top prospect and has dominated the rankings since being the first overall pick for Baltimore almost two years ago.

The same goes for the rest of the AL East, who all boast a few prospects that should have an impact at the big league level at some point this season.