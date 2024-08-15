Top 100 Prospects Who Could Still Debut in 2024

The scene is baseball ramps up to its hottest point this time of year. Teams are fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the postseason, while others are already dreaming of the season ending.

No matter which side of the scale your favorite team leans towards, this time of year can bring exciting promotions for young prospects.

Some clubs wait to call up their young talent for a boost to the roster ahead of a big postseason series. An example is the Tampa Bay Rays calling up Just Baseball’s number one overall prospect Junior Caminero in September of last season.

Other teams who have played themselves out of the playoff picture will use this time to let their prospects get a taste of the big leagues without having the stress of winning or going home.