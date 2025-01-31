The Yankees Need a Youth Movement To Support Veteran Roster

The pressure of being the Yankees shortstop will always be there. However, after the additions made this offseason, New York can take some of that pressure off his bat. Worst case scenario they get an elite shortstop who can steal bases and fill out the bottom third of the order. Best case, Volpe is a true table-setter atop a World Series contender.

Jasson Domínguez – OF

2024 Stats: (MiLB) .314/.376/.504, 11 HR, 16 SB, 135 wRC+

The amount of prospect hype and extraterrestrial nicknames have not done Jasson Domínguez any favors. Patience is not a virtue for many baseball fans, especially ones who cheer for the Yankees. We need to remember Domínguez is entering his age-22 season and has growing pains ahead of him.

With barely over 50 games in Triple-A, I am not sure what to expect from Domínguez. Steamer has a .249/.326/.418, 18 HR, 18 SB, 2.1 fWAR projection for him, and I would sign up for that right now. Not because I think he’ll be worse, but because that level of production from a rookie is exactly what this team needs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 8: Jasson Dominguez #89 of the New York Yankees in action against the Milwaukee Brewers during a game at Yankee Stadium on September 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

If the Yankees give as much playing time to Domínguez as I think they will, his projection is perfect. What they cannot afford is for him to struggle and run a high strikeout rate back to the minor leagues. By no means does he need to reach his ceiling in 2025, but he must show he is a better option than Trent Grisham and other bench pieces.

His outcomes are truly all over the place. You could tell me he’d have a 25/25 season or that he’d spend the majority of the year in the minors, and I could believe you. That’s too many unknowns from such a young player to feel comfortable predicting any one scenario.