Was 2024 Aaron Judge’s Best Chance To Win a World Series?

Even before his stunning start to the 2025 season — including four home runs, 11 RBI, and an OPS of 1.560 in just five games — there was no denying that Aaron Judge is a generational talent.

Just two seasons removed from hitting an AL record-breaking 62 home runs in a single campaign, the New York Yankees superstar went into this season with two American League MVP wins, six All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger Awards, and two AL Hank Aaron Awards to his name.

Judge has finished three seasons with the most home runs in the AL — including his rookie season in 2017, for which he won AL Rookie of the Year — and two with the most RBI. He has also won the Roberto Clemente Award for his philanthropy work.

But although his list of awards, accolades, and accomplishments seems to be endless, there’s one achievement that Judge hasn’t managed to add: a World Series title.