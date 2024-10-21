The Stage Is Set for a High-Octane 2024 World Series

The New York Yankees finished the 2024 season with the best record in the American League. The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball.

When Game 1 of the 2024 World Series kicks off on Friday, we’ll get to watch the team with the best record in the AL take on the team with the best record in the NL in the Fall Classic for the first time since the Rays and Dodgers in 2020, and the first time in a full season since the Red Sox and Cardinals in 2013.

Those are the only other times a matchup like this has come together in the 21st century.

This has been the most likely World Series matchup almost all season. But the most likely matchup almost never comes together. This time it did.