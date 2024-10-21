The Stage Is Set for a High-Octane 2024 World Series

Get ready for runs, runs, and more runs as the Yankees and Dodgers face off in the Fall Classic.

By Leo Morgenstern | | | Comments count:0
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a single against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a single against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees finished the 2024 season with the best record in the American League. The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball.

When Game 1 of the 2024 World Series kicks off on Friday, we’ll get to watch the team with the best record in the AL take on the team with the best record in the NL in the Fall Classic for the first time since the Rays and Dodgers in 2020, and the first time in a full season since the Red Sox and Cardinals in 2013.

Those are the only other times a matchup like this has come together in the 21st century.

This has been the most likely World Series matchup almost all season. But the most likely matchup almost never comes together. This time it did.

And it’s going to be magnificent.

Get Ready for Runs

During the regular season, the Dodgers led all NL teams in home runs, OPS, wOBA, xwOBA, and wRC+. The Yankees led all AL teams in the same categories.

No NL team outscored its opponents by a wider margin than the Dodgers. No AL team outscored its opponents by a wider margin than the Yankees.

So far in the postseason, the Dodgers have averaged 6.36 runs per game. They’ve hit 20 home runs and stolen 11 bases in 11 contests.

Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres watches a three-run home run by Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres watches a three-run home run by Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Yankees’ numbers aren’t quite as showy, but they have averaged 4.78 runs per game. And while they lag behind the Dodgers in most offensive categories, no playoff team has a higher hard-hit rate (49.5%) or xwOBA (.374) in 2024.

It also works in New York’s favor that L.A. has had significantly more trouble preventing runs so far in the postseason.

The Dodgers have given up 4.27 runs per game, while the Yankees have allowed 3.56 runs per contest. Dodgers opponents have a .312 wOBA and .353 xwOBA, while Yankees opponents have managed a meager .294 wOBA and .304 xwOBA.

With that said, it’s important to remember that Dodgers pitchers have had to deal with the Padres and Mets, a couple of highly dangerous lineups in their own right.

The Yankees, on the other hand, faced the much less imposing Royals and Guardians. Thus, New York’s pitchers could be in for a rude awakening in L.A.

Like I said, get ready for runs.

Battle of the Offensive Superteams

Mookie Betts #50, Shohei Ohtani #17 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during the national anthem prior to the 2024 Seoul Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – MARCH 20: Mookie Betts #50, Shohei Ohtani #17 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during the national anthem prior to the 2024 Seoul Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Seoul, California. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Their offense is so loaded with superstar talent that Home Run Derby champion Teoscar Hernández is relegated to the second sentence of this paragraph.

Freeman has struggled to play through an ankle injury, but a phenomenal supporting cast – led by Tommy Edman, Max Muncy, and Enrique Hernández – has stepped up.

If Freeman gets going again in the World Series (and hopefully Will Smith too), this offense can punish opposing pitchers all the way down the lineup card.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto of the Yankees during the 2024 MLB season
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 4: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Yankees have the three-headed power monster of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of the order. Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe are burning hot. A banged-up Anthony Rizzo came up huge against the Guardians in the ALCS.

Even without much contribution from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells, this offense has been relentless. If those two start hitting, the Yankees’ offense might just be unstoppable.

I don’t mean to suggest these two teams don’t have some great pitchers and great defenders. No one can make it to the World Series on offense alone.

Still, there is no doubt this series is going to be all about the bats. It’s going to be offense-palooza. The 2024 World Series could be one of the highest-scoring matchups in recent memory.

Like I said, get ready for runs. Lots of runs. So many runs.

It’s going to be magnificent.

Leo Morgenstern

Leo Morgenstern

Leo Morgenstern is an editor for Just Baseball and a writer for FanGraphs and MLB Trade Rumors.

