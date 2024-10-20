No Matter What Happens From Here, MLB Has Already Won

While they were an excellent team all year, who truly pushed the Yankees despite losing the series in five games, the New York Yankees are overdue to play in the Fall Classic. They have a roster filled with the game’s biggest stars, and they play in one of the league’s two biggest markets.

Juan Soto, a 25-year-old superstar, just hit a game-winning three-run homer in extra innings to push the Yankees to the World Series for the first time in over 15 years.

Set to be the most-talked-about free agent in the game in a matter of weeks, Soto delivering that moment on this stage feels like something out of a movie. One that MLB has a lot of eyeballs on.

Now the only question for Major League Baseball is who will be opposing the Yankees in the World Series, with a Game 6 of the NLCS set to be played tonight.

As fans head off to work on Monday morning, we will either have a matchup of the two most marketable teams in the sport, the Dodgers and the Yankees, or we will be gearing up for a Game 7 to see if the Mets can turn this into a Subway World Series.

Either way, what we are about to get over the next two weeks is set to be absolute theater, regardless of who is in the cast.