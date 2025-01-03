Do the New York Yankees Need One More Bat?

Instead of looking to improve the offense, the Yankees might find more value in doubling down on improving their defense, which they already have done with the additions of Bellinger and Goldschmidt.

They’d be relying on their pitching a lot more if they take this route, but with a rotation headlined by Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Luis Gil, as well as a bullpen anchored by Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, this could be the best way to play to their strengths.

Ha-Seong Kim could be one of those defense-first players to target, as he would form an unbelievable double-play combination with Volpe up the middle at second base. Kim’s posted a wRC+ above 100 in his last three seasons, so he won’t hurt you offensively either.

If they want to look toward third base, they could also swing a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals for their available former superstar Nolan Arenado. He may not be the hitter he was with the Rockies or the 149 wRC+ hitter he was in 2022, but the Yankees could do worse than the back-to-back years of above-average (100 wRC+) production from the 33-year-old.

Luis Arráez could also be a trade option for them. With Torres not only leaving a hole a second but also in the leadoff spot in the lineup, Arráez and his great bat-to-ball abilities offer the Yankees a way to fill both of those needs left by Torres’ departure in one player.

The caveat, however, is that Arráez is one of the few players in MLB who might be worse at second base than what we saw from Torres last season (-11 DRS). Is the trade-off worth it to add a three-time batting champion to the lineup? We will see.