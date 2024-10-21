Who Will Get a Qualifying Offer for the 2024-25 Offseason?

Earlier in October, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel reported that the qualifying offer for the upcoming MLB offseason will be set at $21.05 million. This is a $725K increase over last year’s, which sat at $20.325 million.

This is of particular importance, because we’re nearing the time where players will receive a QO and determine whether they’ll accept the terms or not.

For those who need a reminder on what exactly the QO is, it’s basically a way for teams to make sure they’re properly compensated for losing their top players in free agency. If they lose any of said players, they receive compensation in the form of an extra pick in the next season’s MLB Draft.

The QO is determined by finding the mean salary of the league’s top 125 highest-paid players. Pending free agents can only be extended a QO if they’ve either A.) never previously received one, or B.) spent the entire year on their team’s roster, so they can’t be players who were acquired at the trade deadline.