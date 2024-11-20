Players Who Shouldn’t Have Turned Down the Qualifying Offer

However, they will remain “QO free agents” for the rest of the offseason.

The burden of the offer will hang over each of their heads until they put pen to paper on new contracts. The teams that sign them will each lose at least one draft pick next summer. Some will also sacrifice international bonus pool money.

Even teams that re-sign their own QO free agents are penalized, in a way, since they won’t receive the compensation they otherwise would have earned if the player signed elsewhere.

For that reason, it can be hard for QO free agents and their representatives to gauge the market for their services. This doesn’t usually matter for top-tier guys like Soto or Burnes, but it can be a serious problem for mid-tier free agents like Severino or Pivetta. The QO penalties will shrink their markets and reduce their earning potential.

That’s one reason why a handful of free agents have ultimately come to regret turning down the QO. Sometimes, the only thing that keeps them from beating the qualifying offer is the qualifying offer itself. It’s a no-win situation.

So, will anyone from this year’s qualifying offer class regret their decision?