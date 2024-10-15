Four Player Option Decisions To Watch for When Free Agency Begins

Blake Snell – LHP

Player option for 2025 season: $30 million

One of the most intriguing arms in free agency last winter was southpaw Blake Snell, who inked a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants and put himself in a position to hit the open market once again this winter.

A Scott Boras client, Snell did not put pen to paper until mid-March. He seemed to be in line for a long-term deal, although one never came to fruition.

When healthy, Snell was dominant for the Giants in 2024, posting a 3.12 ERA through 20 starts and 104 innings. He authored a 12.6 K/9 – his single-season career high – and held opponents to a .174 average and a .526 OPS with a 1.05 WHIP.

The two-time Cy Young winner tossed a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in August, the first complete game of his career. He allowed three or fewer runs in all but three of his outings this season.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Snell in the Bay Area. An adductor strain made him miss just under a month in late April/early May, and a groin strain put him on the shelf for a few weeks in late June. He made his fewest starts since his debut campaign in 2016 (excluding the COVID-19 shortened campaign).