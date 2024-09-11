Paul Goldschmidt is Rebuilding His Value Before Free Agency

Arenado and Goldschmidt have both had their respective struggles this year, especially in the first half. The two corner infielders are both getting up there in age, but the statistical drop-off has been pretty dramatic and sudden. Certainly not what you’d expect from two one-time superstars.

Arenado hit .303 in 28 games last month, which worked wonders in boosting the stats you find on Baseball Reference. His 103 second-half wRC+ is admirable and that .730 second-half OPS isn’t great, but it’s climbing.

It’s nice to see Arenado turning things around, but we’re here to focus on the first baseman across the diamond from him. 2024 is a crucial year for Goldschmidt, let’s dive into what’s gone wrong and where there’s been some glimmers of hope as of late.

Paul Goldschmidt’s Second-Half Showing Provides Hope

Goldschmidt has been making much larger strides as the year’s second half marches on. His numbers have been rising by the day, as has his stock as a pending free agent. There’s never a better time to put together a strong year than when you’re going to be hitting the open market, so Goldschmidt has undoubtedly been feeling the pressure this year.

Yet, he’s had a hard time putting it together. It’s hardly a shock to see a player who just turned 37-years old failing to produce at the level he once did. Not many players are able to roll into their late-30s and early-40s and continue to perform at an All-Star level.

Still, we’re talking about a player who’s likely ticketed for Cooperstown and just recently won his first NL MVP Award two years ago.