Juan Soto’s Defense is Not Gold Glove Worthy

Since Juan Soto made his MLB debut just the age of 19 during the 2018 season, the league has been blessed with one their most marketable superstars.

Soto is nothing short of a spectacular hitter. In 4088 plate appearances over his seven-year career, he sports an average of .285 and an OPS of .953.

He also possesses one of the best approaches in all of baseball. He’s managed to maintain a career walk rate (18.8%) nearly two percent higher than his career strikeout mark (17.0%). And Soto has not posted a individual season walk rate that was lower than his respective K-rate in that same season since his second year in the league in 2019.

And from a counting-stats standpoint, Soto has hit 201 home runs, 592 RBIs while scoring 655 runs in the span of his career up to this point.