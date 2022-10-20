2023 Free Agent Profile: Ross Stripling

Acquired at the 2020 trade deadline from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stripling has been used in various areas since joining the Blue Jays. A swingman by trade, the right-hander has seen his role in the rotation increase over the past two seasons due to various injuries and depth issues within the Blue Jays system.

While his first 1.5 seasons with the Jays didn’t yield spectacular results, Stripling emerged as one of the go-to guys in the rotation after Hyun-jin Ryu underwent Tommy Johns surgery, holding opposing hitters to a .229 batting average and 43 runs through 24 starts this year. His 2.92 ERA as a member of the rotation was one of the top stats on the team and saw him leapfrog a struggling José Berríos on the depth charts. His 3.1 fWAR and 134 1/3 innings pitched are both career highs and he will likely be looking to cash in this offseason.

The Blue Jays will have to make a decision on whether to extend a qualifying offer to the right-hander, which is valued at $19.65 million this offseason. The Jays would be pushing the luxury tax should he accept the one-year deal.

If the front office is serious about pursuing Stripling this winter, it will likely be in the form of a multi-year deal that is lower in value compared to the QO but easily higher than the $3.79 million he earned during his last year of arbitration.

Contract Projection

Considering Stripling is on the other side of 30 years old, most teams probable won’t go beyond a three-to-four year deal if he were to net a multi-year contract. Still, it will be interesting to see how different teams project his value, whether they believe he is a dedicated starter or if he will move to either a relief/swingman role that Jays’ fans have been used to seeing since mid-2020.

His ability to be a dependable arm no matter the role may actually hinder him during free agency, particularly if he views himself as a starter moving forward.