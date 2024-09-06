Mets Are Looking to Ride “Ace” Sean Manaea Down the Stretch

Prior to spring training, if there was an ace the New York Mets expected to ride into the playoffs, it was Kodai Senga. Coming off a season where he finished seventh in the Cy Young voting, and runner-up in Rookie of the Year, Senga was the clear ace of the Mets staff.

Unfortunately a shoulder injury landed him on the 60-day IL to start the season, keeping him off the field until just before the trade deadline.

Tonight, Manaea will take the mound to pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in front of what is sure to be a packed crowd at Cit Field. Manaea’s original turn to pitch would have been Saturday, but with an off-day on Thursday, the Mets opted to keep their new left-handed starter on regular rest.

This decision shows that the Mets truly believe they have an ace in the building with Manaea, one that they are looking to ride into the playoffs and maybe even on a deeper playoff run after that.