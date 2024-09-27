Who Is the Most Dangerous Wild Card?

They make up for that in FIP where they sit in a tie for sixth at 3.87. The also find themselves with the seventh best marks in both WHIP and AVG against at 1.22 and .236, respectively.

A postseason four-man rotation of Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Michael King would keep any offense up at night.

Name IP ERA FIP WHIP AVG against Dylan Cease 189.1 3.47 3.10 1.07 .197 Yu Darvish 76.1 3.18 3.88 1.06 .215 Joe Musgrove 93.1 3.95 3.97 1.19 .252 Michael King 170.1 2.85 3.26 1.17 .218 Padres’ potential starting rotation in the 2024 postseason, as per FanGraphs prior to games on Sept. 26.

The Bullpen

I firmly believe that San Diego has the caliber of bullpen that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the NL. From a league-wide standpoint, their bullpen only certainly falls short of the Cleveland Guardians and their ridiculously impressive ‘pen.

The Padres relief corps sits tied for fifth in MLB in fWAR at 5.7. Just like their rotation, their bullpen narrowly misses out on the top 10 in ERA (11th at 3.73) but makes up for that by sitting third in MLB in FIP at 3.54. And they rank tied for eighth in WHIP at 1.22.

Few teams have the luxury that San Diego has at the back end of the bullpen, and that’s having two elite arms that can legitimately go and close out a ball game in Robert Suarez and Tanner Scott.

Suarez has anchored San Diego’s bullpen all season, posting a 2.81 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a .218 AVG against with 35 saves across 64.0 innings of work.

Scott has been very impressive slotting in as the secondary closing option to Suarez since being dealt to the Padres from Miami at the trade deadline. In 25.2 innings of work in San Diego, Scott is sporting a 2.10 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and a .237 AVG against with four saves.

In 2024 as whole, between the Padres and the Marlins, Scott has posted a sub 2.00 ERA (1.51) with a 1.08 WHIP, .167 AVG against and 22 saves.

And then with a supporting cast of Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Bryan Hoeing, the Padres have more than enough to account for nine innings of any postseason game this October.

Name IP ERA FIP WHIP AVG against Robert Suarez 64.0 2.81 3.48 1.05 .218 Tanner Scott 71.1 1.51 2.87 1.08 .167 Jason Adam 72.1 1.99 3.05 0.86 .157 Jeremiah Estrada 60.1 2.98 2.09 1.06 .182 Adrián Morejón 63.0 2.86 2.78 1.32 .251 Bryan Hoeing 52.0 1.90 3.11 1.06 .217 Padres’ key bullpen pieces in 2024, as per FanGraphs prior to games on Sept. 26.

There’s not too many teams in majors at the moment who can say that their bullpen goes six deep with trusted arms like San Diego’s, on top of having an elite starting rotation and a star-studded offense.

This team is made for October and could be poised for another NL pennant run like they went on in 2022. This time around, they’ll look to exorcise their demons and make their first World Series appearance since 1998.