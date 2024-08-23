By Definition, Francisco Lindor is the Real NL MVP

Now Lindor might not climb either of those mountains by the end of his career, but to get halfway there in a 10-year span is a testament to his durability and consistent production, which is clearly Hall of Fame worthy.

Lindor has been the best shortstop in baseball for the past decade. Other guys have years, Lindor has the decade and there is no disputing that based on the stats.

This year, voters have the chance to acknowledge Lindor’s consistent excellence with an MVP vote in what is looking like a career-year at age 30. Based on his play, Lindor’s prime certainly won’t be over after this season, but to say he may never top his work from 2024 is not a knock against him.

Instead it is an acknowledgment of just how instrumental he has been to his team’s success in a year where things could have easily gone the other direction without him.

In a game that is a marathon of 162 games, Lindor has gotten better month-over-month and has carried his team with him on the ride.

When we look back on Lindor’s career, particularly his time with the Mets, the 2024 season is going to be viewed as one of his crowning achievements. The year where his Hall of Fame plaque can forever be stamped as a former MVP, for a season where he took his team places they never would have gone without him.

For Shohei Ohtani, the 2024 season is just going to be a footnote in an otherwise illustrious career that will come with many MVP awards. He already has two to his name, and is likely to soak up many more in the National League for the next decade to come.

This might be the only chance Lindor has to reach that pinnacle of being considered an MVP, and he has done everything he can lately to make that case a good one.

Hopefully when the time comes for votes to be cast, voters will see the full picture of how to measure value, and realize there has been absolutely no one better in the National League than Francisco Lindor.