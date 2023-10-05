Does the Wild Card Format Favor Division Winners Too Much?

I have no issue with powerhouse teams getting the boot in the first round. Sorry, Tampa Bay. I love it when an underdog makes a run for the World Series – I’m looking at you, Diamondbacks. What I don’t like, however, is when certain teams are put at an advantage (or a disadvantage) for arbitrary reasons.

Make it exciting. Make it unpredictable. But make it make sense.

The Rays finished with the second-best record in the American League, only two games behind the first-place Orioles and nine games ahead of anyone else. Yet they had to fight for their lives in the three-game Wild Card round, while the Houston Astros enjoyed a free pass to the ALDS.

Following a 99-win season, they’re heading home after just two games. Anticlimactic doesn’t even begin to cover it.

It's not very crowded in Tampa right now…



It's 7-0 Rangers right now with the Rays on the brink of elimination at home in the Wild Card series. pic.twitter.com/4DgwXQfILt — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 4, 2023

The Rangers, meanwhile, finished with the same number of wins as the Astros. They had the second-best record among the four teams competing in the AL Wild Card round, yet they didn’t have home-field advantage.

In the end, it didn’t matter for Texas, but it certainly could’ve, and Rangers fans would have had every right to be upset. Watching the Twins-Astros ALDS would have been pure torture.