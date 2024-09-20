The Orioles Have Not Been the Team We Thought They Were

After a 2023 season where the Baltimore Orioles held American League’s best record and were one of only three teams to surpass the 100-win threshold at 101-65, it’s fair to say expectations were high for them heading into 2024.

And after landing one of the prized arms on the trade market in Corbin Burnes this past offseason, Baltimore seemed even more poised to make a run at repeating their blistering form from a year ago.

So after a 58-38 record at the All-Star break, the O’s did nothing to dispel initial projections.

Led by Burnes, who started the All-Star Game, as well as an MVP-caliber first half from shortstop Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles were flying high and looked even more set to make a run at the franchise’s first World Series since 1983.