Which NL Wild Card Contender Has the Toughest Road in September?

Home Games Remaining Away Games Remaining Toughest Opponents Yankees (3) Dodgers (3); Phillies (3) Easiest Opponents Pirates (1); Athletics (3); Nationals (4); Reds (3) Rockies (3)

The Cubs have plenty of winnable games in the final month of the regular season, and they will need to take advantage of those to pass the teams ahead of them in the Wild Card standings.

After the Cubs host the Yankees this upcoming weekend, they have just two series against teams over .500 for the remainder of the season. Aside from their two road series against the Dodgers and the Phillies, the Cubs have a lot of games against non-playoff teams, and the vast majority of those will be played at Wrigley Field.

In order for the Cubs to prove that they belong in the postseason conversation, they will need to take care of business against inferior opponents in the coming weeks.

A lot will need to go the Cubs’ way in order for them to work their way into the playoff picture (as is highlighted by FanGraphs giving them just a 1.8% chance to make the playoffs), but their remaining schedule is paving the way for a strong finish.

Which NL Wild Card Contender Has the Toughest Road Ahead?

It’s going to be a grind for each of these teams, but no team has a tougher road in September than the New York Mets.

The odds are stacked against them, as they are not only currently on the outside looking in, but they have the most away games remaining among any of the Wild Card contenders in the NL.