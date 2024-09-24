Will The Royals Losing Streak Cost Them Their Spot in the Postseason?

On Aug. 27, the Kansas City Royals won their third game of a four-game series on the road against the AL Central leading Cleveland Guardians. This meant they erased what once looked to be an insurmountable lead for the Guardians and put the Royals in a tie for the division lead.

At that point the Royals were one of the hottest teams in baseball since the season resumed after the All-Star break as they had gone 23-13 in that span.

Since then, they’ve gone 8-16 and not only lost their chance at taking the Central, but after a seven-game losing skid, their spot in the 2024 postseason entirely is now in jeopardy.

This not only has to do with the awful baseball Kansas City has been playing of late, but also the unbelievable stretch the Detroit Tigers have been on, along with the fantastic month of September the Seattle Mariners have had.