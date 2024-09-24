Atlanta Braves Are the Longshot Bet to Win the World Series

Why the Braves Will Make the Playoffs

I got in the lab this morning as I do every day, and I gravitated towards Braves ML against the Mets and Giants ML against the Diamondbacks. I didn’t love those prices enough to bet them today, but it got me thinking. If both of those things do come true, the Braves are a half-game behind Arizona, and they control their destiny against the Mets.

They have Chris Sale and Max Fried in the next two games of the series. Since 1997, the Mets are 5-21 in Atlanta after September 1st, when both teams are over .500. If I were a Mets fan, I’d be nervous.

However, there is a world in which the Mets and Braves make the playoffs, and it’s Arizona on the outside looking in.

The Diamondbacks are not playing that well at the moment. After they finish these two games against the Giants, they are looking at a three-game set against the Padres, who are still alive to win the NL West.

The Braves play the Royals in their final series of the year, a team in free fall right now.

The Mets play the Brewers, who may not be motivated to win to increase their playoff standing but certainly don’t want to end the regular season on a sour note. They are also an excellent team, so I am not giving the Mets a free pass on that one.