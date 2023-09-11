MLB Playoffs: Explaining All the Tiebreaker Scenarios
With so many close races down the stretch, the new postseason tiebreaker system could be more important than ever in 2023.
When Major League Baseball introduced the third Wild Card team to the postseason picture, they also introduced a whole new set of tiebreaker rules. Tiebreaker games are no more; instead, every tie can be decided by the results of the regular season schedule.
The new rules are plentiful, but they really aren’t that complicated. If two teams are tied at the end of the season, the team with the better head-to-head record comes out on top. If the two clubs split the season series, then the team with a better record within its own division is the winner.
There are further tiebreaking procedures if head-to-head and intradivision records aren’t enough, but it’s unlikely it ever comes to that – we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.
While the rules themselves aren’t overly complicated, it can certainly be difficult to keep track of all the tiebreakers, especially with so many close races in both the American and National Leagues.
With that in mind, you can use this tracker to keep tabs on every tiebreaker scenario, by race or by team. Team names are in bold throughout the article for easy skimming.
Tiebreakers by Race
American League Tiebreakers
Tiebreakers as of Monday, September 11. See “Tiebreakers by Team” below for further details.
AL East
- If the Orioles and Rays are tied, the Orioles will win the division.
AL West
- If the Astros and Mariners are tied, the Mariners will win the division.
- If the Astros and Rangers are tied, the Astros will win the division.
- If the Mariners and Rangers are tied, the Rangers will win the division.
- If the Astros, Mariners, and Rangers are all tied, the Mariners will win the division. The Mariners have the best record against the other two teams combined.
Wild Card
*For the Astros, Rangers, and Mariners tiebreakers, see “AL West” tiebreakers above.
- If the Blue Jays and Mariners are tied, the Mariners will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Blue Jays and Astros are tied, the Blue Jays will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Blue Jays and Rangers are tied, the Rangers will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Blue Jays, Mariners, and Astros are all tied, the Mariners and Blue Jays will take the Wild Card spots. The Blue Jays and Mariners have the same record against one another, and they both have a winning record against the Astros.
- If the Blue Jays, Mariners, and Rangers are all tied, the Rangers and Mariners will take the Wild Card spots. The Rangers are winning the season series against both the Blue Jays and the Mariners. The Mariners and Blue Jays split the season series, but the Mariners have a better intradivision record.
- If the Blue Jays, Rangers, and Astros are all tied, the Astros and Rangers will take the Wild Card spots. The Astros have the best record against the other two teams combined. The Rangers are leading the season series against the Blue Jays.
National League Tiebreakers
Tiebreakers as of Monday, September 11. See “Tiebreakers by Team” below for further details.
NL Central
- The Brewers and Cubs have one three-game series remaining. If the two are tied, whichever team wins the final series will win the division.
Wild Card Top Seed
- If the Phillies and Cubs are tied, the Phillies will be the top-seeded NL Wild Card team.
Wild Card
- If the Reds and Giants are tied, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Reds and Diamondbacks are tied, the Reds will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Reds and Marlins are tied, the Marlins will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Diamondbacks and Giants are tied, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Marlins and Giants are tied, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Marlins and Diamondbacks are tied, the Marlins will win the Wild Card spot.
- If the Reds, Giants, and Diamondbacks are tied, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot. The Giants have won the season series against the Reds and Diamondbacks.
- If the Reds, Giants, and Marlins are tied, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot. The Giants have the best record against the other two teams combined.
- If the Reds, Marlins, and Diamondbacks are tied, the Marlins will win the Wild Card spot. The Reds and Marlins have the same record against one another, and they both have a winning against the Diamondbacks. The Marlins have a better intradivision record than the Reds.
- If the Giants, Marlins, and Diamondbacks are tied, the Giants will win the Wild Card spot. The Giants and Marlins have the same record against one another, and they both have a winning against the Diamondbacks. The Giants have a better intradivision record than the Marlins.
- If the Giants, Reds, Marlins, and Diamondbacks are tied, Marlins will win the Wild Card spot.* The Marlins have the best record against the other three teams combined.
*Presuming the process for a four-team tiebreaker is the same as for a three-team tiebreaker
Tiebreakers by Team
American League Tiebreakers
Baltimore Orioles
- Season series vs. Rays: 6-3 (four games remaining)
The Orioles currently hold a comfortable four-game lead over the Rays in the AL East. They also lead Tampa Bay 6-3 in the season series. However, the two division rivals have four games remaining against one another. The Rays can reclaim the tiebreaker if they sweep the series.
The Orioles currently hold the AL East tiebreaker over the Rays because they are leading the season series.
division record. They need to win three of their final four games against Texas to take the season series and the tiebreaker over the Rangers.
Houston Astros
- Season series vs. Blue Jays: 3-4
- Season series vs. Mariners: 2-8 (three games remaining)
- Season series vs. Rangers: 9-4
The Astros hold the AL West/Wild Card tiebreaker over the Rangers. They do not hold the tiebreaker over the Mariners or the Blue Jays.
Seattle Mariners
- Season series vs. Blue Jays: 3-3
- Season series vs. Astros: 8-2 (three games remaining)
- Season series vs. Rangers: 1-5 (seven games remaining)
The Mariners hold the AL West/Wild Card tiebreaker over the Astros. They hold the AL Wild Card tiebreaker over the Blue Jays because they have a better intradivision record. They need to win six of their remaining seven games against Texas to take the season series and the tiebreaker over the Rangers.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Season series vs. Orioles: 3-6 (four games remaining)
Thankfully for the Rays, they hold a 7.5-game lead in the Wild Card, so they don’t need to worry about tiebreakers in that race. They would lose to the Astros, Mariners, or Rangers.
The Rays need to sweep their final series against the Orioles to take the season series and win the AL East tiebreaker.
Texas Rangers
- Season series vs. Blue Jays: 2-1 (four games remaining)
- Season series vs. Astros: 4-9
- Season series vs. Mariners: 5-1 (seven games remaining)
The Rangers currently hold the AL West/Wild Card tiebreaker over the Mariners. They need to win two of their remaining seven games against Seattle to take the season series and secure the tiebreaker. They also need to win two of their remaining four games against Toronto to take the season series and secure the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays. Finally, they do not hold the tiebreaker over the Astros.
Toronto Blue Jays
- Season series vs. Mariners: 3-3
- Season series vs. Astros: 4-3
- Season series vs. Rangers: 1-2 (four games remaining)
The Blue Jays hold the AL Wild Card tiebreaker over the Astros. They do not hold the tiebreaker over the Mariners because Seattle has a better intra
National League Tiebreakers
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Season series vs. Marlins: 2-4
- Season series vs. Giants: 5-6 (two games remaining)
- Season series vs. Reds: 3-4
Oof. The D-backs have already lost the season series to the Marlins and Reds, and they’ll lose to the Giants, too, unless they win both games of their upcoming two-game set.
The Diamondbacks must win both of their remaining games against the Giants to take the season series and the NL Wild Card tiebreaker. They do not hold the tiebreaker over the Marlins or the Reds.
Chicago Cubs
- Season series vs. Brewers: 5-5 (three games remaining)
The season series between the Cubs and Brewers is currently tied at five games apiece. The final three games between the division rivals will decide the season series.
Whichever team wins the final series between the Cubs and Brewers will win the tiebreaker.
- Season series vs. Phillies: 1-5
Chicago will need to gain three games on Philadelphia to move into the top spot in the Wild Card standings. The Phillies won the season series five games to one.
If the Cubs and Phillies are tied, the Phillies will be the top-seeded NL Wild Card team.
Cincinnati Reds
- Season series vs. Marlins: 3-3
- Season series vs. Giants: 3-4
- Season series vs. Diamondbacks: 4-3
The Reds hold the NL Wild Card tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks. They do not hold the tiebreaker over the Giants. They do not own the tiebreaker over the Marlins because they have a worse intradivision record.
Miami Marlins
- Season series vs. Giants: 3-3
- Season series vs. Diamondbacks: 4-2
- Season series vs. Reds: 3-3
The Marlins hold the NL Wild Card tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks. They currently hold the tiebreaker over the Reds but not the Giants because of their respective intradivision records.
Milwaukee Brewers
- Season series vs. Cubs: 5-5 (three games remaining)
The season series between the Brewers and Cubs is currently tied at five games apiece. The final three games between the division rivals will decide the season series.
Whichever team wins the final series between the Brewers and Cubs will win the tiebreaker.
Philadelphia Phillies
- Season series vs. Cubs: 5-1
Currently, the Phillies and Cubs are sitting in the first two Wild Card spots, and the Phillies have a two-game lead. Chicago will need to gain three games on Philadelphia to move into the top spot because the Phillies won the season series five games to one.
If the Phillies and Cubs are tied, the Phillies will be the top-seeded NL Wild Card team.
San Francisco Giants
- Season series vs. Marlins: 3-3
- Season series vs. Diamondbacks: 6-5 (two games remaining)
- Season series vs. Reds: 4-3
The Giants hold the NL Wild Card tiebreaker over the Reds. They must win one of their remaining two games against Arizona to take the season series and secure the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks. They currently hold the tiebreaker over the Marlins because they have a better intradivision record.
Additional Resources
Head-to-head records for all 30 teams via ESPN.
Intradivision records via Baseball Reference.
Tiebreaker procedures via MLB.com.