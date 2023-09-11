MLB Playoffs: Explaining All the Tiebreaker Scenarios

When Major League Baseball introduced the third Wild Card team to the postseason picture, they also introduced a whole new set of tiebreaker rules. Tiebreaker games are no more; instead, every tie can be decided by the results of the regular season schedule.

The new rules are plentiful, but they really aren’t that complicated. If two teams are tied at the end of the season, the team with the better head-to-head record comes out on top. If the two clubs split the season series, then the team with a better record within its own division is the winner.

There are further tiebreaking procedures if head-to-head and intradivision records aren’t enough, but it’s unlikely it ever comes to that – we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.

While the rules themselves aren’t overly complicated, it can certainly be difficult to keep track of all the tiebreakers, especially with so many close races in both the American and National Leagues.