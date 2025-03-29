Who Are the Best Trade Fits for Sandy Alcantara?

With more trades likely on the horizon, Alcantara is the best remaining asset for the Marlins to recoup some assets for the future.

While it may seem a bit early to discuss trades, considering the 2025 season is not even a week old, early trades are not out of the question when it comes to Peter Bendix and the Marlins. Last season, it took until just May 4 for Miami to kick off the trade season when they dealt All-Star infielder Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres.

So if the trend continues and Alcantara’s days in South Florida are, in fact, numbered, where could he find himself pitching next?

It will most definitely take a king’s ransom to acquire the 29-year-old right-hander, so let’s explore the top trade suitors that could meet the Marlins’ demands.

Sandy Alcantara’s Top Trade Suitors

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins takes the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

No team can make a better case than the reigning World Series champion Dodgers as both a landing spot for Alcantara individually and to the Marlins when it comes to the return.

Despite having as stacked a rotation as anybody in the league, the Dodgers are coming off a year in which they faced an immense amount of injury to their starting staff, so having as many high-level arms in the mix could be key in their attempt to go back-to-back.