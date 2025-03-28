Will Carmen Mlodzinski Work as the Pirates’ Fifth Starter?

When spring training kicked off at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida, another exciting season appeared to be brewing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. With multiple young starters taking on the rotation, an improving offensive core, and more, fans had high expectations for the club as opposed to last year.

One of the players that fans were arguably most excited for, Jared Jones, looked like he was in a good place to improve throughout this season. Jones showed promising signs despite missing time in his rookie year, and fans were excited to watch him for a full season.

However, disaster struck when the team announced that Jones wouldn’t make his final start of the spring due to elbow discomfort. For fans everywhere, the immediate concern was Jones’ UCL, and many feared that a season-ending injury could be on the horizon.

Thankfully, the team announced that there was no structural damage in Jones’ arm and that he’s dealing with a UCL sprain, but Jones will be shut down from throwing for six weeks as a result.