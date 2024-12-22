Phillies Acquire Jesus Luzardo From Marlins

In 2023, he went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 3.55 FIP through a full 32-start season. This past year, he made just 12 starts until a lumbar stress reaction prematurely ended his season in June. Prior to his placement on the injured list, he had been walking more batters and striking out less than he had in years past, but the Phillies are clearly viewing 2024 as an outlier.

Marlins Trade Jesus Luzardo to the Marlins

Luzardo was easily the best-available starting pitcher on the trade market this winter and the expectation has been all along that he’d wind up getting moved. The Marlins are fully leaning into their deep teardown (as they should), and it’s wise of them to flip any players of value while their value is still high.

It’s entirely possible that another injury-plagued or underperforming season from Luzardo in 2025 would crater his value, so the Marlins may have made out like bandits in the deal.

Where Does Luzardo Fit on the Phillies?

The fit for Luzardo in Philadelphia is a great one. This Phillies squad already has a 1-4 punch consisting of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez, but they lack a true fifth starter. Before the trade went down, Taijuan Walker was penciled in as their No. 5 option, but his horrendous 2024 showing had his job status up in the air.

Even with Walker and his ERA north of 7.00 this past year, Phillies starters finished 8th in the league in ERA (3.81).

Bringing Luzardo into their rotation gives the Phillies a starting-five that’s borderline unfair. Walker can be pushed to the bullpen and function as a fill-in starter as needed.