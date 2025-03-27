Just Baseball’s Top 100 MLB Prospects for 2025: Biggest Risers

Earlier in March, Aram Leighton published Just Baseball’s Top 100 MLB Prospects for 2025. With each update, the Top 100 list always features a handful of newcomers, a few names who may have fallen down the list, and plenty of prospects whose stock rose since the last update.

In the most recent update, there were once again an intriguing bunch of risers worth keeping an eye on throughout the 2025 season. As a reminder, the list only includes those who were previously ranked in the final update of the Top 100 list for 2024.

There’s no shortage of players who saw their stock rise a great deal over the offseason. From a player who rose all the way into our top 10, to our biggest riser who jumped a whopping 34 spots, this list has it all.

Without further ado, here are the biggest risers on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list for 2025.