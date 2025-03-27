Just Baseball’s Top 100 MLB Prospects for 2025: Biggest Risers
Just Baseball recently released a new Top 100 Prospects ranking for the 2025 season. Here are the names that jumped the highest in the ranks.
Earlier in March, Aram Leighton published Just Baseball’s Top 100 MLB Prospects for 2025. With each update, the Top 100 list always features a handful of newcomers, a few names who may have fallen down the list, and plenty of prospects whose stock rose since the last update.
In the most recent update, there were once again an intriguing bunch of risers worth keeping an eye on throughout the 2025 season. As a reminder, the list only includes those who were previously ranked in the final update of the Top 100 list for 2024.
There’s no shortage of players who saw their stock rise a great deal over the offseason. From a player who rose all the way into our top 10, to our biggest riser who jumped a whopping 34 spots, this list has it all.
Without further ado, here are the biggest risers on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list for 2025.
Top 100 Prospects: 13 Biggest Risers
13. 1B Nick Kurtz, ATH: No. 59 → No. 48 (+11)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 230 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2024 (OAK) | ETA: 2026
Selected No. 4 overall in last year’s MLB draft, Nick Kurtz hit the ground running in 12 minor league games last season. In 50 plate appearances, he slashed .368/.520/.763 with a 230 wRC+, launched four homers, and walked more than he struck out.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Kurtz has a large frame that generates plenty of power. Between his time at Wake Forest, his cup of coffee in the minors last season, and his 13 games in the Arizona Fall League, Kurtz has slugged at every stop along the way.
It will be fascinating to see his approach develop as he climbs his way through the minor leagues. He ended this past year in Double-A, and all signs are pointing toward the first baseman opening the year with Triple-A Las Vegas.
In 2025, the 22-year-old will work to improve his stock even more in his first full minor league season.
12. C Drake Baldwin, ATL: No. 28 → No. 17 (+11)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (96), 2022 (ATL) | ETA: 2025
Drake Baldwin rose 11 spots on the Top 100 list this offseason, and with Sean Murphy currently dealing with a fractured ribcage, Baldwin slides in as Atlanta’s starting backstop to open up the 2025 season.
Baldwin followed up his strong 2023 minor league campaign (132 wRC+, .844 OPS, 16 homers, .270 BA) with nearly as strong of a 2024 season across both Double-A and Triple-A. Between the two levels, Baldwin hit .276 with a 119 wRC+. He also hit 16 homers all while dropping his strikeout rate from the previous year by over three percent.
The Braves are fortunate to have Baldwin waiting in the wings while Murphy works his way back from the injured list. The soon-to-be 23-year-old backstop is one of the more major league ready catchers in the minor leagues, and he will slide into one of the more lethal lineups in Major League Baseball.
Baldwin is in a terrific situation, and he is in a good position to see some early-season success with Atlanta to start the 2025 season.
11. RHP Jarlin Susana, WSH: No. 49 → No. 37 (+12)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.7M 2022, (SDP) | ETA: 2026
Standing at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Susana is a power pitcher who continues to impress as he climbs his way up the minor leagues.
Acquired for Juan Soto back in 2022 as an 18-year-old, Susana rose 12 spots on the Top 100 list this offseason and has an exciting arsenal to dream on. He features an electrifying fastball, and his strikeout numbers took a leap forward upon his promotions in 2024.
Back in 2023, Susana struck out 21.8% of batters and ended the year in Low-A with a K/9 of 8.86 across 63 innings. The following year, Susana posted a K/9 of 13.63 across Low-A (56.1 IP) and High-A (47.1 IP) and upped his strikeout rate to an impressive 35.4% across the two levels.
He’s struggled with walks at times, but Susana’s walk rate of nine percent in High-A last season was his lowest mark at any level throughout his minor league career. He’ll look to build upon that stride forward in his age-21 season.
10. 1B Bryce Eldridge, SFG: No. 42 → No. 30 (+12)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16) – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2025
Bryce Eldridge has tantalizing power, and the 6-foot-7 first baseman made his power presence felt as he flew through the Giants’ minor league system in 2024.
At 19 years old, Eldridge climbed all the way from Low-A to Triple-A over the course of his first full professional season. Across the four levels, Eldridge launched 23 homers in 116 total games while posting an ISO of .224 and a wRC+ of 137.
Heading into his age-20 season, Eldridge looks the part of being the first baseman of the future in San Francisco. He still has some areas to iron out at the plate, but he still has plenty of room for growth as well.
Eldrige’s calling card is his power, and the 2023 first round draft selection will look to ride the momentum from his 2024 season into this coming year.
9. SS Jett Williams, NYM: No. 56 → No. 43 (+13)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14) – 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2025
Standing at a compact 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Jett Williams is an impressive athlete with plenty of a speed and a strong offensive approach.
Back in 2023, Williams swiped 45 bases in 121 minor league games, and he drew a whopping 104 total walks, which yielded a monstrous walk rate of 19.5%. Not to mention Williams also launched 13 homers and ended his 2023 minor league season with a 145 wRC+ — all as a 19-year-old.
A wrist injury forced Williams to miss a good chunk of the 2024 season, however. Williams is a versatile defender, and the Mets will work him out at several different positions throughout his time in the minor leagues.
He’ll reportedly start his 2025 season in Double-A, but Williams could factor into the Mets’ big league plans by the end of the season if he gets back on track in the minor leagues in 2025.
8. C Dalton Rushing, LAD: No. 23 → No. 10 (+13)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
Dalton Rushing rose 13 spots on the Top 100 prospect list over the offseason. He not only finds himself within the top 10 on this list, but he’s also our top catching prospect in baseball heading into 2025, leapfrogging Jeferson Quero and Samuel Basallo since the last update.
Rushing, 24, has done nothing but hit throughout his minor league career. After posting a 146 wRC+ in 89 games at High-A in 2023, Rushing slashed .271/.384/.512 to go with 26 homers and a 142 wRC+ across Double-A (334 PA) and Triple-A (169 PA) last season.
Rushing has demonstrated a natural ability to get on-base throughout his minor league career, posting consistent double-digit walk rates at each level and most recently walking 12.7% of the time in 2024.
It’s yet to be seen how the Dodgers plan on utilizing him with Will Smith locked in as the everyday backstop at the big league level. However, his bat appears to be ready for the big leagues, and it’s only a matter of time until the Dodgers work to get him regular at-bats in the majors.
7. C Thayron Liranzo, DET: No. 68 → No. 52 (+16)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $30K , 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
From one catching prospect to another, Thayron Liranzo was traded from the Dodgers to the Tigers last trade deadline and comes with an intriguing profile himself.
In 429 minor league plate appearances split between High-A Great Lakes and High-A West Michigan last season, the switch-hitting catcher posted a 130 wRC+ and walked over 17% of the time between the two levels.
Liranzo still has some developing to do both behind the dish and at the plate, but he could work his way into the Tigers’ big league plans as soon as 2026. He jumped 16 spots on the Top 100 list since the last update, and the 21-year-old backstop will look to build upon his success in his first full minor league season in the Tigers’ system.
6. 2B, OF Luke Keaschall, MIN: No. 66 → No. 42 (+24)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (49) – 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2026
Luke Keaschall mashed his way through the Twins’ minor league system last year. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to an elbow injury that ultimately ended in Tommy John surgery.
However, despite battling through the injury, Keaschall still managed to hit .335 with a 1.001 OPS and a 187 wRC+ in 44 games at High-A before being promoted to Double-A, where he slashed .281/.393/.439 for an .832 OPS and 138 wRC+ in 58 games.
He has the ability to play multiple positions in the field, and he’s posted some impressive on-base numbers in the low levels of the minors while boosting his power numbers in 2024 as well.
While his 2025 season will be delayed as he rehabs from his elbow injury, Keaschall’s stock is rising after shooting up 24 spots on the Top 100 list this offseason.
5. 1B Jac Caglianone, KCR: No. 54 → No. 29 (+25)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (6), 2024 (KC) | ETA: 2026
Selected sixth overall in the 2024 MLB draft out of the University of Florida, Jac Caglianone has some of the most lethal power in the minor leagues. It’s his combination of extreme power potential and encouraging hit tool that had him flying up 25 spots and into the top 30 on the Top 100 list.
He has the potential for 80-grade power, and with just 29 professional games under his belt to this point (not including the Arizona Fall League), it will be interesting to see how his hit tool comes along in his first full minor league season.
He’s far from a polished hitter, but his raw power makes him one of the most exciting prospects in the minor leagues. It’ll likely still be a bit before he’s deemed ready to face big league pitching, but Royals fans should enjoy watching him develop his game in the minors this season.
4. 3B Matt Shaw, CHC: No. 39 → No. 12 (+27)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
Matt Shaw cracked Chicago’s Opening Day roster as the club’s starting third baseman, giving him the runway to flourish at the big league level after having just one full season in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old enters 2025 as one of the top candidates to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Since being selected 13th overall back in 2023, Shaw has done nothing but mash in the minor leagues. After ending with a 170 wRC+ in his first taste of professional ball in 2023, Shaw slashed .284/.379/.488 to go with a 146 wRC+, 21 homers, and 31 stolen bases in 121 games across Double-A (371 PA) and Triple-A (152 PA) last season.
All signs are pointing toward Shaw being a mainstay at the hot corner in Chicago. There’s a reason why the Cubs paved the way for Shaw to take over at third base following the trade of Isaac Paredes, and there’s a reason why he broke camp in a season in which Chicago has World Series aspirations.
All of that, combined with his impressive performance in the minors, was a big reason why he shot up 27 spots on the Top 100 list.
3. 3B Cam Smith, HOU: No. 44 → No. 15 (+29)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14), 2024 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
Shaw’s former teammate, Cam Smith, jumped nearly 30 spots up the list this offseason, and it’s easy to see why.
Smith was selected 14th overall in this past year’s MLB draft and slugged his way to Double-A by the end of the season. He hit seven homers in his 32 minor league games and slashed .313/.396/.609 for a 179 wRC+ across three minor league levels (134 PA).
Drafted by the Cubs, Smith was traded to the Houston Astros in a package for Kyle Tucker this offseason, showing just how high the Astros regard Smith’s future in the organization. So much so that the 22-year-old broke camp with Houston and will be the Astros’ right fielder on Opening Day.
His future is bright, and the Astros are giving him a shot to make an impact immediately. Smith raked in 15 games this spring, and he too could be in the Rookie of the Year conversation by the end of the year if things go right.
2. C Agustin Ramirez, MIA: No. 89 → No. 56 (+33)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
The second-biggest riser on the Top 100 is catcher Agustin Ramírez of the Miami Marlins. Ramírez, 23, was acquired for Jazz Chisholm Jr. at last year’s trade deadline and now appears to be the catcher of the future for the Marlins.
Ramírez racked up 43 homers across his two most recent minor league seasons (25 in 2024, 18 in 2023), while walking over 10% of the time and keeping his strikeout rate in check. He hit .267 with a .221 ISO in 548 plate appearances in the minor leagues last season.
There’s power to dream on with Ramírez, and his offensive potential is the reason he climbed so high up the Top 100 list since the last update. With a strong start to the 2025 season, there’s a chance he takes the reigns at the catcher position for Miami this season.
1. 2B Demetrio Crisantes, ARI: No. 99 → No. 65 (+34)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (198), 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
The biggest riser on Just Baseball’s Top 100 list is Diamondbacks infielder Demetrio Crisantes. Crisantes, 20, is a few years away from making it to the majors, but he’s performed well at the lower levels of the minor leagues thus far.
A seventh round draft choice from the 2022 MLB draft, Crisantes hit .347 at the rookie level in 115 plate appearances back in 2023, and he followed that up with an even more impressive 2024 campaign.
After starting the year hitting .355 and putting up a 141 wRC+ in 29 games at the rookie level, Crisantes was promoted to Low-A where he slashed .333/.429/.478 with six homers, 20 stolen bases, and a walk rate of nearly 13% in 295 plate appearances.
He’s an above average runner who projects to be a solid defender at second base, and he has an intriguing offensive profile at such a young age. He’ll continue to build upon that success as he works his way throughout the D-Backs’ system in 2025.
