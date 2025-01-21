Cade Horton is Back on Track to Make His Cubs Debut

Horton then entered last season with as much buzz as anyone in the farm system.

Working his way up to the big leagues at some point in 2024 was a real possibility. He only needed four more starts in Double-A before he moved up to Triple-A, and even though he struggled to a 7.50 ERA in his first five starts with Iowa, there was plenty of time left in the season for him to get the call to the big leagues.

Unfortunately, that never came.

Horton didn’t pitch again after a one-inning outing on May 29. A Grade 2 right subscapularis strain forced him off the field. He felt pain in his lat and decided to get it checked out versus trying to pitch through it. That ended up being the right move since it allowed the Cubs to find the issue, but it wasn’t easy for Horton to sit out the rest of the season.

“That is tough, because I’m always the guy that’s wanting to go until I break,” Horton said Saturday during the Cubs Convention.

“Having those people around me to be like, ‘No, let’s do the smart thing. You have a whole career ahead of you.’ That’s what I’ve really learned is you should say something and get right, because it’s hard to go out there and pitch if you aren’t feeling good.”