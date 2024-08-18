Is Astros’ Alex Bregman Still the Best Free Agent at Third Base?

Entering the 2024 season, the Houston Astros looked poised to build upon their seventh consecutive trip to the ALCS and push for an eighth while also trying to claim their fourth straight AL West division title.

Third baseman Alex Bregman has played a huge role in the Astros’ sustained success over the better part of the last decade.

After a 2023 season in which he put up 25 HR and 98 RBI with a .262 AVG and an .804 OPS, Bregman was heading into the final year of his five-year, $100 million contract with a chance to be the undoubted best third baseman on the free agent market.

But 2024 did not start in an ideal way for Bregman or the Astros.