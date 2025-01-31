What the Tigers Can Do if Alex Bregman Signs Elsewhere
The money Bregman could command doesn't have to be spent elsewhere, but if the Tigers want to do so, there are still talented free agents they can sign.
The Alex Bregman sweepstakes have reached the point of exhaustion. Word salads passed as “reports” have given us no new information or direction. It is starting to feel like a movie that should have been an hour, but here we are, two hours and 15 minutes later.
Still, the Detroit Tigers even being in the mix is promising. After the Javier Baez deal aged like milk, I was unsure if ownership would be willing to pursue a big-name free agent, so, at least we have that answer. Whether or not Bregman lands in Detroit is still unknown, but the Tigers are pursuing roster upgrades.
If the Tigers do not sign Bregman, all hope is not lost. As I wrote before last season, long-term contracts, especially for the Tigers, have not exactly worked out in the past.
Detroit still has a need for a bat, and missing on Bregman means that money can be allocated elsewhere to improve the team. While the money Bregman could demand does not have to be 100% used elsewhere, there are still talented players the Tigers could sign.
A Different, but Still Big Swing
The Tigers losing out on Alex Bregman does not mean other high-end options are out of the picture. Although it is nearly February, impact players are still available. One in particular Tigers fans know very well, and that’s Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty’s return would be celebrated. The ole trade and sign back swindle is rarely pulled off, but feels like highway robbery when it is. Adding Flaherty to this rotation would welcome back the one-two punch with saw with him and Skubal before Flaherty was dealt to the Dodgers.
Reese Olson would slide to the number three spot, Alex Cobb to the four, and Casey Mize, Keider Montero, and Jackson Jobe would battle to round out the rotation. A multi-year contract for Flaherty would also offer insurance in the case that Skubal and the Tigers do not eventually reach an extension.
Flaherty’s health concerns have been clearly outlined throughout his career, but he has made over 25 starts each of the past two seasons. Clearly, the Tigers were able to find a way to get the most out of his ability, and Flaherty himself said he loved his time in Detroit and would enjoy a reunion.
Missing out on Bregman and getting a different high-end free agent would be quite the consolation prize. Starting pitcher is not the same level of need as third base, but everyone knows you can never have enough pitching. Especially when it comes to talents like Flaherty.
The Tigers Can Round Out the Roster
Pivoting from Alex Bregman to a group of second-tier free agents will not leave a great taste in the mouths of Tigers fans. However, doing so comes with less risk. Players in this tier would likely command one or two-year contracts, and keep in mind, the Tigers have only signed one-year deals this offseason.
Due to Matt Vierling’s ability to play third or outfield, the Tigers can add at either position and still find at-bats for Vierling. The first name I land on is Randal Grichuk, a 33-year-old righty-batting outfielder. Grichuk is known more as a lefty masher, and while that is true, he is not a platoon-only option.
Last season, Grichuk lashed .291/.348/.528 with 12 home runs, good for a 139 wRC+. He posted his first season of over 1.0 fWAR since 2019 and was a valuable player for the Diamondbacks. Adding Grichuk would provide veteran depth to an outfield of players who are no strangers to the injured list.
Although I’d like to see Kerry Carpenter get more at-bats against lefties, Grichuk, with his career .833 OPS against southpaws, makes for a great platoon option. This move would also allow less reliance on Wenceel Perez and Justyn-Henry Malloy, both of whom have not fully established themselves are bona fide major leaguers.
If the Tigers still want another starter, Jose Quintana or Andrew Heaney could be inked on a short-term deal somewhere in the $10-$16 million AAV range. Both are lefty starters, something the Tigers only have one of (Skubal). Detroit likes a veteran project, and Heaney fits that bill. Quintana pitched well for the Mets and would give them another veteran option.
Keep in mind, Jackson Jobe has not thrown many innings since turning pro. How the Tiger’s plan to utilize him is still an unknown. Expect injuries at some point from pitchers in this rotation, so having Montero, or even Mize, as depth is not the worst option.
Investing Money Into the Core
Lastly, I want to focus on a spin zone theory that would still make fans happy. In this non-signing Bregman exercise, the Tigers do not have to take that theoretical money and spend it in any way. But, one way they could would be to use that money to lock up a player(s) from their young core.
We already know the Tigers front office is willing to go the pre-arb deal route. Colt Keith, before his debut, was locked up to a deal that could carry him through the 2032 season. Deals of this nature typically give a young player a higher AAV in his first few seasons in exchange for the player “giving” the team a couple of years of what would be his free agency. A win-win, in many cases.
Detroit has a number of young players who they likely view as part of their long-term plans and could explore locking up to put off their free agency and avoid messy arbitration hearings.
|Player
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Riley Greene
|Pre-Arb
|Arb 1
|Arb 2
|Arb 3
|FA
|Reese Olson
|Pre-Arb
|Pre-Arb
|Arb 1
|Arb 2
|Arb 3
|Parker Meadows
|Pre-Arb
|Pre-Arb
|Pre-Arb
|Arb 1
|Arb 2
|Arb 3
|Kerry Carpenter
|Pre-Arb
|Arb 1
|Arb 2
|Arb 3
|FA
Pre-arbitration extensions are not only reserved for the best players or the highest-ranked prospects. Although, the best player on this list, Riley Greene, is the most likely candidate.
The Tigers invested a high pick in Greene and his development has trended in the right direction. If they expect him to continue with this trajectory, signing him now is the smart move.
Having three outfielders on this list is a bit clunky. Especially with Max Clark, a recent first-round draft pick and top prospect, progressing through the minors. I think landing a pre-arb deal with one of the three would be valuable, with Carpenter being second most likely and Meadows the least likely.
Olson being the only pitcher on the list is not a mistake. Tarik Skubal’s name would typically be written in big bold ink, but with Scott Boras as his agent, a deal of this nature is all but out the window.
Boras takes the vast majority of his clients to free agency, and I cannot assume Skubal would be any different. To me, Olson has the ability to really take off, and setting a deal with unique options and bonuses could make sense for both parties.
Final Thoughts
Signing Alex Bregman might feel like a make-or-break move for the Tigers, but I assure you it isn’t. As much as I want to see Bregman in a Tigers uniform, how the team responds to him signing elsewhere would tell us a lot. If they do nothing, that’s troubling.
Landing a few veterans on short-term deals does not mean the plan is not to be serious about contention. The Tigers legitimately being in the mix for Bregman has already answered that question. Detroit is still a young team that had this latest version of their rebuild sped up by a 0.2% chance run to the playoffs.
Their competitive window is far from closed, and more high-end prospects are on the way. This season does not have to be all in. Detroit still needs to add, but panicking if Bregman goes elsewhere is not necessary. Save that for if the Tigers make no more additions.