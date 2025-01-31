What the Tigers Can Do if Alex Bregman Signs Elsewhere

A Different, but Still Big Swing

The Tigers losing out on Alex Bregman does not mean other high-end options are out of the picture. Although it is nearly February, impact players are still available. One in particular Tigers fans know very well, and that’s Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty’s return would be celebrated. The ole trade and sign back swindle is rarely pulled off, but feels like highway robbery when it is. Adding Flaherty to this rotation would welcome back the one-two punch with saw with him and Skubal before Flaherty was dealt to the Dodgers.

Reese Olson would slide to the number three spot, Alex Cobb to the four, and Casey Mize, Keider Montero, and Jackson Jobe would battle to round out the rotation. A multi-year contract for Flaherty would also offer insurance in the case that Skubal and the Tigers do not eventually reach an extension.

Flaherty’s health concerns have been clearly outlined throughout his career, but he has made over 25 starts each of the past two seasons. Clearly, the Tigers were able to find a way to get the most out of his ability, and Flaherty himself said he loved his time in Detroit and would enjoy a reunion.

Missing out on Bregman and getting a different high-end free agent would be quite the consolation prize. Starting pitcher is not the same level of need as third base, but everyone knows you can never have enough pitching. Especially when it comes to talents like Flaherty.

The Tigers Can Round Out the Roster

Pivoting from Alex Bregman to a group of second-tier free agents will not leave a great taste in the mouths of Tigers fans. However, doing so comes with less risk. Players in this tier would likely command one or two-year contracts, and keep in mind, the Tigers have only signed one-year deals this offseason.